Former aide to Trump and Bolsonaro family ally Steve Bannon is indicted in the US

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Steve Bannon’s lawyers upheld secrecy of communications with former President Trump

Former strategist for former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon was indicted on Friday (12/11) for contempt of Congress after he refused to testify and deliver documents about the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill.

The case will still be tried and, in the event of a sentence, each charge of contempt — one for failing to testify and the other for failing to deliver documents — may lead to a term of 1 month to 1 year in prison, in addition to a $100 fine to US$ 1000 (from R$ 545 to R$ 5.4 thousand, approximately).

The complaint was filed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and upheld by a federal court.

A commission investigating the events of January 6 had convened and collected information from Bannon seeking to ascertain his involvement in the invasion of the Capitol, the seat of the US legislature in Washington, DC

At the time, supporters of Trump stormed the site on the eve of certification of the victory of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden. Five people died as a result of the conflicts and more than 670 were indicted in court for involvement in the invasion.

Bannon’s lawyer had justified the failure to comply with Congress’ requests by saying that the secrecy of the content of communications with presidents like Trump is protected by “executive privilege”.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Trump and Bannon at the White House, in a 2017 photo

Bannon, 67, was an adviser to then-President Donald Trump, leaving the White House in 2017. However, the two remained close even after their departure.

He is also close to the Bolsonaro family, publicly supporting Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign in the 2018 presidential election, and has had several meetings with the son of Brazilian president and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

On the eve of the 2018 elections, Eduardo Bolsonaro posted a photo with Bannon and wrote: “He said he was an enthusiast of the Bolsonaro campaign and we are definitely in contact to join forces, especially against cultural Marxism.”