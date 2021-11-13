Former aide to Trump and Bolsonaro family ally Steve Bannon is indicted in the US

Steve Bannon’s lawyers upheld secrecy of communications with former President Trump

Former strategist for former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon was indicted on Friday (12/11) for contempt of Congress after he refused to testify and deliver documents about the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill.

The case will still be tried and, in the event of a sentence, each charge of contempt — one for failing to testify and the other for failing to deliver documents — may lead to a term of 1 month to 1 year in prison, in addition to a $100 fine to US$ 1000 (from R$ 545 to R$ 5.4 thousand, approximately).

The complaint was filed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and upheld by a federal court.

A commission investigating the events of January 6 had convened and collected information from Bannon seeking to ascertain his involvement in the invasion of the Capitol, the seat of the US legislature in Washington, DC