Former MasterChef Roger Fernandes dies at age 30; producer competed in 2017· TV News

Roger Fernandes, participant of the fourth season of MasterChef Brasil (2017), died on Thursday (11). The death of the 30-year-old event producer and DJ was confirmed by his sister, Larissa Fernandes. He was the third eliminated from his edition of the gastronomic competition.

“You go and take a part of me. The pain is terrible, life will be difficult without you, a lot. But the hope I have is to find you one day. I follow your words telling me that you will always be by my side and never You’ll leave me alone. I’m sure of that. You were and always will be my beloved brother. See you soon, thank you for the 30 years I’ve had the privilege of being with you,” wrote Larissa on Instagram.

After confirmation of death, season participants also mourned the loss of their partner. “The good ones die young. And Roger was a great guy, treading an incredible path with his talent. May God welcome you up there with open arms, may your family be comforted with the certainty that you were loved by all of us. . One day we’ll meet, my dear. Go in peace,” declared Natália Clementin.

“I hope that wherever you are, there’s paintball, good music and some wine! Thanks for everything”, added Abel Chang.

Born in Porto Alegre (RS), Fernandes had entered the gastronomic reality to rescue the dream of cooking. In the description of the season, the Gaucho was presented as a competitor “very dedicated, perfectionist and frustrated when he didn’t reach the planned result on his plates”.

