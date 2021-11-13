Former prisoner evaluates with five stars the hospitality of the São Paulo police station and goes viral on social networks: ‘experience that I will take with me for a lifetime, apart from the bonds of friendship’

RIO — In times when evaluations on the internet define whether things and places are good or deserve cancellation, even police stations and penitentiaries started to be evaluated: not only by the general public but also by former inmates. Yes, the post of a woman who would have passed through the jail of the 89th Police District of Morumbi went viral on Twitter. In it, the ex-convict states that, while she was playing chess, in one of the noblest areas of the city, she was very well treated and made lifelong friendships.

In the five-star evaluation, carried out two years ago, she told her story of gratitude for the treatment received at the police station, which recalls the mentions of travel app guests talking about staying in hotels: “I was arrested on 10/01/2019 the weather that I was stuck (sic) in the 89 DP I was very well attended no I was absent on the contrary, everyone is well educated even the jailers so it was an experience that I will take for a lifetime outside the bonds of friendship I made there. God bless you guys” .

From the observation of an internet user, who identified the unusual situation, the case was gaining shares on the social network. While the ex-detainee had 154 likes, the viralized post already gathers a lot of jokes about the top 10 hosting of the police station. One netizen joked when speculating about who would have liked the woman’s assessment of the “VIP” reception in the cell: “Was a relative happy to see that the girl was treated well? a friendly jailer, a cellmate turned friend? someone who is researching the future abode?”

But, in the same Google comments in which the former inmate approves the district’s services, many people leave comments complaining about the service. One woman gave only one star to the police center for a disagreement with an employee at the scene. She says that the police station is in a well-located region, it must have good employees, but everything goes down the drain on account of a clerk, a woman “unloved, moody and unhappy.” According to her, a terrible professional, who does things anyway.

Sought to comment on both the good and the bad evaluations of its units, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat informed that, in addition to the police ombudsman, the security forces’ internal affairs offices are the channels available to the population for recording compliments, suggestions or criticisms about the functioning of the police services, as well as about the conduct of the agents of the institutions.

A user of the network comments that discovering which police stations and prisons are also evaluated will guarantee future fun because snooping around them will be irresistible: “I’ll never be able to see a prison on the map without going to the review session”. It was the cue to start a review hunt there. One man, after searching, claims to have found prisoner posts in English: “Let me out! I didn’t do it! The prisioners kinda fine tho” well). Another mocked, publishing a post in which someone assesses the WI-FI of a chessboard: “Very good, it’s very crowded. Wi-FI is good. The problem is that the queue is too long to enter with cell phones… .”

Still in the game of screen capture, a woman appears commenting that “she thought the photos of the prisoners preparing for the baptism in the swimming pool were very cool” and added asking that “God bless each inmate and everyone who works with them”. Using the space for evaluations as a kind of love mail, a man shared with telephone contact looking for a love in a women’s penitentiary in São Paulo.