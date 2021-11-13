France, Belgium and Netherlands may secure World Cup spot on Saturday | qualifiers – europe

Some of the European teams considered strong candidates for the 2022 World Cup title could guarantee a spot in Qatar this Saturday. Cases of France, current world champion, and Belgium, leader of the FIFA ranking. The Netherlands are not seen in the same way, but they could also qualify depending on today’s qualifiers.

Check out the teams that have already qualified for the Cup

Leader of Group D with 12 points from six games, France welcomes the Kazakhstan national team at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, in Paris. Mbappé, Benzema and company only need a single victory to guarantee the classification. If they draw, they need to root for equality in the match between Bosnia and Finland.

Coach Didier Deschamps will not be able to rely on the steering wheel Pogba, cut after suffering an injury to his right thigh. This will be the French national team’s first game after the winning the League of Nations title.

France will face Kazakhstan at 4:45 pm (GMT) this Saturday. Game that you can follow in Real Time on ge.

France coach calls for full focus on Kazakhstan: “You can’t think we’re guaranteed”

1 of 2 Benzema and Mbappé lead France’s attack against Kazakhstan — Photo: AFP Benzema and Mbappé lead France’s attack against Kazakhstan’s national team — Photo: AFP

Belgium are at the top of Group E with 16 points. At the very least, he’ll play in the recap. But to ensure a direct spot for the bracket without depending on anyone, it needs to beat Estonia at the Rei Balduíno stadium, in Brussels. If that doesn’t happen, he will hope for a stumbling block from Wales to Belarus.

The Belgian team is missing in this final stretch of European qualifiers one of its main stars: striker Romelu Lukaku. He was off the coach Roberto Martínez’s list for still recovering from an injury to his right ankle. Midfielder De Bruyne and forward Eden Hazard are 100% confirmed.

Roberto Martínez says Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ should not be judged by trophies

2 of 2 Belgium players, De Bruyne and Hazard among them, prepare to face Estonia — Photo: Getty Images Belgium players De Bruyne and Hazard among them prepare to face Estonia — Photo: Getty Images

Who has the least favorable situation is the Netherlands, which faces the selection of Montenegro in Podgorica. The Dutch team leads Group G with 19 points, two ahead of Norway and four behind Turkey. It only guarantees a direct spot in the Cup if it beats Montenegro and the Norwegians don’t defeat Latvia. These two games take place this Saturday, but Norway plays before, at 14:00 (GMT).

It is very likely that the dispute will be for next Tuesday, when the Netherlands and Norway face each other in Rotterdam, for the last round.

Games this Saturday (Brasilia time):

Bosnia x Finland – 11 am

Norway x Latvia – 14h

France x Kazakhstan – 4:45 pm

Belgium x Estonia – 4:45 pm

Wales vs. Belarus – 4:45 pm

Turkey x Gibraltar – 4:45 pm

Montenegro x Netherlands – 4:45 pm