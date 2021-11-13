From stone to window: Lava-Jato members become targets of investigations and lawsuits

BRASÍLIA – Seven and a half years after the first phase of Operation Car Wash, which uncovered a billion-dollar corruption scheme at Petrobras, the investigators who worked on the most diverse fronts of the case were placed on the other side of the counter. Many of them became the target of a series of disciplinary investigation processes.

The most recent of them was the determination of the Minister of the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU) Bruno Dantas that the prosecutors who were part of the Curitiba task force would return the daily rates received for the performance outside their original capacity. Dantas is a critic of Lava-Jato and linked to senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), one of the main targets of the operation during the administration of the attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot, one of those responsible for Bruno Dantas. Calheiros is still the target of inquiries arising from award-winning denunciations made at Lava-Jato.

This determination still needs to be confirmed by the TCU plenary, but it generated wear within the Federal Public Ministry. This is because the granting of daily rates for attorneys working outside their original capacity is common within the management of the agency and allowed even for the team of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

In a statement, the members and former members of the task force stated that the daily rates were authorized by the Attorney General’s Office in the management of three different attorneys general. They also said that TCU’s technical area suggested the filing of the representation due to the absence of evidence of irregularities and agreed to limit the payment of daily rates to 8 per month, as of May 2016.

The attacks against investigators also came recently from the National Congress and the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who has already been denounced under suspicion of having received bribes in Petrobras contracts, tried to approve a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution that increased the influence of Congress on the CNMP , the body responsible for overseeing and punishing prosecutors. In addition, it granted the Legislature the prerogative to choose the magistrate’s office. The PEC, however, ended up defeated in the plenary vote.

Even without this change, the CNMP started to adopt a more rigid posture in the last two years, after the current attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, took charge of the institution. On October 19, the council opened disciplinary proceedings against the 11 prosecutors who served on the task force of the Lava-Jato do Rio on charges of leaking a classified investigation. The opening of the procedure, however, was based only on a press release released by the MPF-RJ to inform the filing of a lawsuit against former MDB senator Edison Lobão, on suspicion of corruption.

The defense of the former senator, then, filed a representation in the CNMP against the prosecutors. Despite protests by deputy attorneys of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), who issued a manifesto stressing the obligation to publicize the institution’s actions and the absence of irregularities, the council decided to open the case, by majority vote.

Another measure taken by the CNMP considered extreme was the decision to dismiss prosecutor Diogo Castor, a former member of the Curitiba task force. By majority vote (six to five), the board understood that he should lose his position. Castor was accused of acting against personal decorum and performing his duties without zeal for having paid for a billboard in praise of Operation Car Wash in Curitiba. The billboard contained the following sentence: “Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba – land of Operation Lava Jato – the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17, five years of Operation Lava Jato – Brazil Thanks” .

Top members of the PGR who were heard about this case stated that they considered the punishment of dismissal to be exaggerated, given the fact that there were no misuse of public resources or irregularities in the functional performance of the prosecutor.

For the president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic, Ubiratan Cazetta, these two actions (of the TCU against the attorneys of Lava Jato and of the Chamber in the PEC of the CNMP) represent a “reaction” of the political environment to the investigations conducted by the Federal Public Ministry.

– This climate of nonconformity against investigators is not new, but it is frightening and growing. The tone of the reactions has been heightened by a cumulative process of malaise between the institutions – he said

Cazetta also stated that the decision of Minister Bruno Dantas does not only affect the Lava-Jato, but “the entire logic of the Public Ministry’s operation”.

– You put a fog of illegality in something that followed the rules, that was approved and legitimized. It was a worrying decision within a process that should have an exclusively technical analysis – he added.

Regarding the CNMP PEC, whose debate is still going on in the Chamber, he considers the most serious alteration that foresees the choice of the magistrate of the Council of the Public Ministry by Congress.

– These are changes that have not come to improve, but to create obstacles.

In addition to the openings of controversial procedures, however, there were cases in which more robust indications of possible wrongdoings that would have been committed by researchers were presented. During Janot’s tenure, for example, an attorney who was part of his team, Marcelo Miller, left PGR to work for an office that provided services to the J&F group, which was negotiating an award-winning whistleblower agreement with PGR. Therefore, he ended up being denounced by the Public Ministry on suspicion of receiving undue advantage to assist J&F with the Attorney General. The action, however, ended up being locked down.

Another prosecutor who acted in the J&F case, Angelo Goulart, was denounced and had the penalty of losing his position, but managed to reverse the case in court.