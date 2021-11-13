Funeral house draws tickets for a show by Maiara and Maraisa in honor of Marília Mendonça and is criticized

The duo Maiara and Maraisa will also take on a previously scheduled show by Marília Mendonça in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo. The intense search for the artists’ tribute to their friend, who died in a plane crash last Friday, the 5th, made the venue open an extra date. Building on the success, a local funeral home decided to give away tickets in search of new Instagram followers. But the situation generated anger from fans.

“Come participate in this incredible draw and have your fun guaranteed this holiday”, says the caption of the promotion, which asks those interested to follow the page, like the publication and share in the stories.

In the image, the company used a photo of Maiara and Maraisa at a concert.

“Funeral assistance for the couple most shaken by death today? What a lack of sense”, criticized a fan of the singers. “Is this serious? A funeral home doing a lottery right now? Do you believe this is a good thing?”, commented another netizen.

The company, which has a “central funeral home” as part of its name, sought to justify itself.

“The Plan goes far beyond funeral services, it’s worth taking a look at our work and if you have any questions, we’ll be available. Great afternoon and God bless you.”

In the description of the page on Instagram, the Central Funeral Med Plan says that it performs the services of: 24-hour funeral assistance and cremation, discounts in the health area, loan of orthopedic materials, health car, drawing of gifts and 24-hour wake.