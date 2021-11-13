Funeral house is detonated by raffling tickets to honor Marília Mendonça · TV News

This Thursday (11), a funeral assistance plan caused controversy by announcing the drawing of tickets for the show in honor of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). The presentation will be performed by the duo Maiara and Maraisa on Monday (15), in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo.

“Come participate in this amazing giveaway and have your fun guaranteed this holiday”, published the company on Instagram. To participate in the promotion, followers should share the post image in the Stories and tag the funeral home’s profile.

The post soon went viral, but the repercussions were negative, with a flurry of criticism from fans of the singer, who died last Friday (5) in a plane crash. “Without notion”, pointed out the follower Ana Costa. “Funeral assistance with the couple most shaken by death today? What a lack of sense”, wrote Felipe Reis.

“Is this serious? A funeral home doing a lottery right now? Do you think that’s a good thing?” protested Lucas Pasin, in the comments of the assistance plan’s Instagram post.

“How much disrespect to Marília, tickets and more tickets at the expense of her loss… Now there’s even a funeral parlour’s profile raffling tickets for the show. And worst of all, people buying as if it were a party”, pointed out Fabiana Cugolo, admirer of the sertaneja , on twitter.

Marília Mendonça had a concert scheduled in the city for Sunday (14), but, due to the tragedy, Maiara and Maraisa will take her place, transforming the event into a tribute. Tickets sold out in less than an hour and the duo opened the schedule for another presentation on Monday (15), which is also sold out.

Her personal friends and partners in the project As Patroas, Maiara and Maraisa have paid homage to Marília through emotional publications and music. At the singer’s wake, they performed the gospel song Alívio. This Thursday (11), the two also sang at the religious service that celebrated the singer and her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, another victim of the plane crash.

The duo announced the resumption of the concert schedule this Wednesday (10). “The best way to continue believing that things will be ok is to simply keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. As long as Maiara and Maraisa are on a stage, our queen’s memory will be remembered in the best possible way. “, wrote on social networks.

Check out the repercussions on the ticket draw: