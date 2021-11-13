Gabigol, from Flamengo, talks about an affair with Carol Portaluppi

Gabigol, Flamengo player, manifested himself after appearing alongside Carolina Portaluppi in a photo in Stories of the young woman in the early hours of last Wednesday (10). The fact that the two appeared together quickly raised rumors of a possible romance between the ace and Renato Gaúcho’s daughter.

Nonetheless, the Rio team forward quickly denied speculation surrounding his love life. “Nothing is happening… And when it happens with someone, everyone will know, as they always did! A photo among friends, and nothing else!”, wrote Gabigol in a profile post ‘Subcelebrities’ at the Instagram.

Gabigol, from Flamengo, clarifies rumors of romance with Renato Gaúcho’s daughter (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Carolina Portaluppi he had also already commented on the rumors of having an affair with the Flamengo player. In this ocasion, she denied any kind of affair and highlighted that she didn’t even have much contact with the ace.

“I don’t know where they got this story. I barely know Gabriel. I would like to make it clear that we have nothing”, she stated in an interview with journalist Lucas Pasin, from UOL. “It’s going past the limit of a joke. It’s not healthy anymore and it doesn’t make sense”, added the daughter of Renato Gaucho.

