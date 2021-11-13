“Gabriel found out he has HIV and decided to tell everyone”

The actor Gabriel Comicholi is 25 years old and currently resides in the city of São Paulo. At 20 years of age he found out to be HIV positive and, from there, began to research more on the subject. Upon finding shallow and distorted information on the internet, he decided to make a video sharing his own experience to help not only other people in the same situation as his, but also to mainly open a channel for information and debate on the topic, be you HIV positive or not. It is always important to remember that sex education should be for everyone, because information and prevention are the best ways to fight the virus and prejudice.

Gabriel’s first video was published on YouTube in 2016 and had comments from several health professionals praising his initiative, including Dr. Drauzio Varella.

Undetectable = non-transmissible

To have HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is not the same thing as having AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). HIV is the virus that infects the immune system and, when multiplying due to lack of proper treatment, starts to attack the immune system, which is responsible for defending the body from diseases. Without proper treatment, the virus will multiply in the body and become AIDS. People who do the antiretroviral treatment correctly become undetectable, that is, the viral load is so low in the body that it is no longer detectable. In this way, they no longer transmit the virus, besides starting to have a totally healthy life.

Read the complete interview with Gabriel below:

Credit: Personal file “HIV only remains taboo because, unfortunately, our society still doesn’t talk openly about sexuality or sex education,” he says. Gabriel Comicholi

Discovery

On April 1, 2016, April Fools’ Day, I posted my first YouTube video called Discovery. I was 20 at the time and just found out I was HIV positive. My knowledge about the virus was still very small and everything was very new to me. As soon as I found out, I went online to read about it and came across sensational articles and content saying that my life expectancy had been shortened. Then, going a little deeper, I saw how the subject was hugely taboo and that very few people talked about it openly. That’s when I decided to record the first video and put my face to it.

The description of my YouTube channel is “Gabriel found out he has HIV and decided to tell everyone!”. For me, opening it up to the world wasn’t a big issue and it didn’t require so much courage either. I felt the need to talk about the topic and show my experience so that other people wouldn’t go through the same situation I went through, because I felt that misinformation was great and I wanted to change a little of this story.

Education and information help fight prejudice

HIV remains taboo only because, unfortunately, our society still does not talk openly about sexuality or sex education. For me, it’s very strange that people are so afraid to talk about a disease, just because it is mostly sexually transmitted. HIV is a virus like any other! And when we start educating society about sexuality, the subject will become finely naturalized. And it’s no use telling people: “Use a condom!” without them knowing why, or how to use a condom correctly. The best way to fight the virus and avoid prejudice is with information, education and prevention.

The treatment makes you live a healthy life

HIV doesn’t wait for December 1st (World AIDS Day) or Carnival to show up in our lives, so we need to talk about it all year long. I see a lot of people saying that they prefer not to know if they have the virus, and that’s why they don’t get tested. This is absurd! HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. If you have the virus, why wait for the symptoms of AIDS to show up? If you treat the virus by taking the medicine, you won’t develop the disease and it will go undetectable. It is much better to live knowing you have HIV, but in a healthy way that only treatment can provide.

Nowadays we have several types of tests available, such as blood or saliva! Quick tests can be done free of charge at most health clinics or at CTAs (Testing and Counseling Center) near your home. There are also detailed tests carried out by SUS or private laboratories, in addition to the option of a saliva test that you buy at the pharmacy and do at home.

Credit: Personal file “Prejudice and stigma are big, but knowing that I can contribute positively in someone’s life makes me very happy,” he says. Gabriel Comicholi

Healthy and happy serodifferent relationship

I have been living in a serodifferent relationship for five years. This means I am HIV positive and my boyfriend is not. We live in a relationship like any other, as the fact that I do my treatment correctly, taking medication every day, makes me undetectable for the virus. In other words, the amount of virus in my blood is so small that even the exam doesn’t detect it anymore. Therefore, I do not transmit the virus to him even in sex without using condoms.

The importance of welcoming and evolving science

In my case, I only take two pills a day which keeps my virus at bay and keeps me healthy. It is important to say that every year we have new discoveries and new prevention methods. The sad thing is to see science moving forward and prejudice remaining in our lives.

Welcoming for those who have just discovered they are HIV positive is very important, as it makes people follow their treatments, let go of their fears and get rid of the guilt that society places on those who live with the virus.

SUS saves lives

We need as soon as possible to understand the importance of the SUS. A treatment that in other countries is very expensive, here it is distributed free of charge. Within five days of my discovery, I already had my SUS card made and my treatment in hand. All very quick and easy, if it weren’t for that we would be experiencing an HIV pandemic in Brazil. SUS saves my life and that of more than 920 thousand people currently living with HIV in Brazil.

my current inspiration

It’s not easy to talk about a taboo openly, let alone a taboo related to sexuality. What motivates me to continue producing content on the topic is the exchange of affection and information that this gives me. I get a lot of messages from people living with HIV, from their families and also from doctors and various health professionals. Prejudice and stigma are big, but knowing that I can contribute positively in someone’s life makes me very happy.

Turnstile Livre informa – Learn about laws and rights that protect people living with HIV

“In Brazil, Federal Law No. 12,984/2014 defines how crimes with penalty of imprisonment and fine:

– refuse or segregate people living with HIV or AIDS from day care centers and educational institutions of any degree, whether public or private;

– denying employment or work due to serology,

– dismiss or dismiss for this reason,

– segregate in the school or work environment,

– disclose the HIV status in order to offend the person’s honor,

– refuse or delay health care.

In the labor field, people living with HIV or AIDS can fully withdraw the FGTS amount. To do so, the person must request a medical report duly signed, and go to Caixa Econômica Federal, or make the request via the FGTS application. The value present in the account will be made available within 05 (five) business days. For admission and dismissal from employment, mandatory HIV testing is prohibited., pursuant to Article 2 of Ordinance No. 1246/2010 of the Secretariat of Labor. In case of temporary incapacity for work, the INSS insured person is entitled to sick pay. And in case of permanent disability, they are also entitled to request by disability retirement, being necessary to submit to expertise.

People living with HIV or AIDS are entitled to income tax exemption, pursuant to article 6 of Law No. 7.713/1988, and also to the free treatment and medication, as provided for in Federal Law No. 9313/1996.”

Source: Felipe Daier, lawyer in Anti-discrimination Law and coordinator of the Reception Nucleus of the Commission on Sexual and Gender Diversity at OAB-SP.

Production in partnership with Felippe Canale. Learn more about the journalist’s work at twitter and Instagram.