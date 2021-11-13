Gaciba wanted to ‘edit’ VAR audios before releasing them to the public; CBF was irritated in wear that culminated in dismissal

Leonardo Gaciba was fired from the chairmanship of the CBF Arbitration Commission and the dissemination of VAR audios was one of the reasons for the wear.

Former President of the CBF Arbitration Committee, Leonardo Gaciba was fired this Friday (12) after the controversial performance of the referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo in the Flamengo’s victory over Bahia on Thursday (11).

In a statement, the Brazilian Football Confederation stated that the decision was mutual between Gaciba and interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues and motivated by the need to implement new procedures. But the release of VAR audios accelerated this change.

According to the findings of Pedro Ivo Almeida, journalist of Disney Channels, the former referee asked that the content be edited before it was released to the public. This request angered the board at a time when there was already a movement in favor of his resignation from the position.

Gaciba was vehemently against the dissemination of the audios, but Ednaldo Rodrigues chose to publish them anyway. The former chairman of the Arbitration Commission did not want to encourage possible demands from the public for the decisions.

Gaciba never wanted the VAR’s conversations to be publicized. I never wanted a spotlight that could generate charges. It is not by chance that he was “run over” by the decision of the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to make the content public. The annoyance of the now former head of arbitration was enormous. — Pedro Ivo Almeida (@pedroivoalmeida) November 12, 2021

Last Thursday, referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo scored a penalty for the Flamengo per Conti’s hand touch in the area. He consulted the video and kept marking, but the ball hit the defender’s chest, which deeply irritated Bahia.

With the release of the review audio, it was possible to hear the VAR referee trying to convince the field judge to reverse the marking. However, Vinicius Gonçalves kept the penalty because he thought the ball actually caught Conti’s arm.



See below the audios from the VAR regarding the bid:

VAR: I recommend reviewing, because the ball hits the player’s chest and goes into the player’s arm, but the player’s arm does not have the touch.

Referee: I see the ball hit his bicep. Do you have another camera besides this one?

VAR: I’ll show you on the other camera that has no touch. She hits her chest and goes for her biceps.

Referee: I agree with what you say, but he’s in a blocking action. He takes a risk and takes his arm. I will keep the penalty and yellow card 5 [Germán Conti].