Galo is concerned about the arrival of Alicio Pena Júnior as head of arbitration at CBF – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Laís Torres/CBF Alicio Pena Júnior assumes the head of arbitration at CBF until the end of 2021

The referee from Minas Gerais, Alicio Pena Júnior, aged 53, was appointed this Friday (12), to the command of the Arbitration Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), taking the place of Leoanardo Gaciba, who was fired by the organization. The arrival of Alicio to the position, however, was seen with concern by the Atlético’s board, as the report of the Radio Itatiaia.

That’s because when he was still whistling, the judge was involved in an episode that displeased the club alvinegro. In 2009, in the derby against Cruzeiro, Alicio did not score a penalty by Léo Fortunato, from Raposa, on Carlos Alberto, a Galo player. In addition to the unmarked penalty, the referee should have given the red card to the Cruzereinse defender.

READ MORE: Leonardo Gaciba, president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, leaves the position due to internal ‘reformulations’

At the time, then-president Alexandre Kalil protested to the Minas Gerais Football Federation, and Alicio was removed, never having worked on a derby again. In 2013, he retired from the lawns.

Atlético did not officially comment on the appointment of Alicio Pena Júnior to head arbitration in Brazil.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel