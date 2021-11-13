Gas will be up to four times more expensive in 2022

Supply with CNG at station: transfer of increases in the international market will affect the consumer



Vehicle natural gas (CNG) reached the highest real price of the century this November, with a cubic meter reaching R$ 4.256. The information comes from the Petrobras Social Observatory Price Monitor (OSP).

And the expectation is that the increases will continue next year. The state-owned company proposed an adjustment of two to four times in the value of CNG in contracts with distributors in the states.

The increase will end up being passed on to the consumer. Condominiums, for example, which frequently adopt piped gas, will have higher rates for residents, as well as some restaurants and homes that use CNG – which is different from cooking gas, bottled gas.

In view of the proposal, the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás) intends to represent against Petrobras in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

According to Abegás, Petrobras presented contract proposals with different terms and values. For six months to a year, the increase is up to four times. For contracts of up to four years, the increase would not be as high.

“This long contract would prevent the market from opening for four years. Petrobras is putting a situation in which distributors would not have an acquisition option with other companies”, said the director of strategy and market at Abegás, Marcelo Mendonça.

Economist Marcelo Loyola believes that, with representation at Cade, this increase should not pass. “There is no advantage for the Brazilian people or for the consumer in such a high readjustment. As Cade is an independent body, despite belonging to the federal government, I believe that this readjustment will not pass”.

CNG is widely used in the pipelines of Brazilian industries, and an unrestrained rise would aggravate inflation. “What is produced here, from food to construction materials, will become more expensive”, added Loyola.

Economist Antônio Marcus Machado pointed out that natural gas is also used to transport raw materials.

“The freight price will end up increasing. And fuel, the alternative most used by application drivers, will become more expensive. Drivers, who will lose out, will end up giving up on the profession. For passengers, the offer of drivers should be smaller, and races, more expensive.”

