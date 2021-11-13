Gasolina has 6th consecutive week of high and reaches almost R$ 8 in RJ and RS | Economy

The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country rose 0.64% this week, reaching R$ 6.753 per liter, according to a survey released this Friday (12) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) . This was the sixth consecutive week of discharge.

The maximum value, of R$ 7,999, was found again in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, and now in São Francisco de Itabapoana, in Rio de Janeiro. In the year, the value of fuel rose 50.6% at service stations.

In the same direction as gasoline, the average price of liter of diesell advanced 2% in Brazilian posts this week, reaching an average of R$ 5,450. The maximum price was R$ 6.70 a liter again in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre. In the year, the increase reaches 48.5%.

The average value of the liter of ethanol rose 1.8% in the week, to BRL 5.394. The maximum price was R$7,899 a liter also in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul.

the price of gas cylinder (LPG) of 13kg, in turn, remained stable again and closed the week at R$ 102.52. Since January, the rise in prices is 37.1%.

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above R$7 at stations in 20 states:

Acre (BRL 7,600);

Alagoas (BRL 7,198);

Amazonas (BRL 7,350;

Bahia (BRL 7,299);

Ceará (BRL 7,209);

Federal District (BRL 7,499);

Espírito Santo (R$7.090);

Goiás (BRL 7,499);

Mato Grosso (R$7.379);

Minas Gerais (BRL 7.639);

Pará (BRL 7,480);

Paraná (BRL 7,400);

Pernambuco (BRL 7,439);

Piauí (BRL 7,299);

Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7,999);

Rio Grande do Norte (BRL 7,299);

Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 7,999);

Rondônia (BRL 7,110);

São Paulo (BRL 7,499);

Tocantins (R$7.279).

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (NGV) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

The main ‘engine’ of this increase is the devaluation of the real. Until this Friday (12), the dollar – currency to which the value of oil is pegged – had accumulated a high of 5.22% over the real this year.

What gives strength to this movement of loss in value of the Brazilian currency are the various uncertainties of investors regarding the direction of the economic policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Gas stations in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, for example, are limiting the amount of refueling at the pumps for foreigners.

The measure was adopted after many Brazilians started to cross the border, through the Tancredo Neves Bridge, through Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

According to consumers, the supply in the neighboring country is attractive because gasoline has been found at half the price charged in Brazil.

Driven by the rise in gasoline, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.25% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.16% in September, according to the data released on Wednesday (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002 (1.31%)”, highlighted the IBGE.

With the result, inflation accumulates high of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the immediately previous 12 months (10.25%). This is the highest index for a 1-year interval since January 2016 (10.71%).

Gasoline goes up for the 6th month in a row

All 9 groups of products and services surveyed rose in October, with highlights for transport (2.62%), mainly due to fuel (3.21%).