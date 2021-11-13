Gasoline has its 6th consecutive week of discharge and reaches almost R$ 8 in RJ and RS

The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country rose 0.64% this week, reaching R$ 6.753 per liter, according to a survey released this Friday (12) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) . This was the sixth consecutive week of discharge.

The maximum value, of R$ 7,999, was found again in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, and now in São Francisco de Itabapoana, in Rio de Janeiro. In the year, gasoline in Brazil rises 50.6% at gas stations.

The average price of a liter of diesel rose 2% at Brazilian service stations this week, reaching an average of R$ 5,450. The maximum price was R$ 6.70 a liter again in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre. In the year, the increase reaches 48.5%.

The average value of a liter of ethanol rose 1.8% in the week, to BRL 5.394. The maximum price was R$7,899 a liter also in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The price of the 13kg gas cylinder (LPG), in turn, remained stable again and closed the week at R$ 102.52. Since January, the rise in prices is 37.1%.

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above R$7 at state stations:

Acre (BRL 7,600);

Alagoas (BRL 7,198);

Amazonas (BRL 7,350;

Bahia (BRL 7,299);

Ceará (BRL 7,209);

Federal District (BRL 7,499);

Espírito Santo (R$7.090);

Goiás (BRL 7,499);

Mato Grosso (R$7.379);

Minas Gerais (BRL 7.639);

Pará (BRL 7,480);

Paraná (BRL 7,400);

Pernambuco (BRL 7,439);

Piauí (BRL 7,299);

Rio de Janeiro (BRL 7,999);

Rio Grande do Norte (BRL 7,299);

Rio Grande do Sul (BRL 7,999);

Rondônia (BRL 7,110);

São Paulo (BRL 7,499);

Tocantins (R$7.279).

driver inflation

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (NGV) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.

The main ‘engine’ of this increase is the devaluation of the real. Until Friday (12), the dollar – currency to which the value of oil is pegged – had accumulated a high of 5.22% against the real this year.