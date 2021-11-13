Gasoline prices go up for the sixth week in a row and more places have a liter at R$ 8 | Economy

Reproduction/Protest.org Gasoline is more expensive throughout Brazil

The prices of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas rose again this week, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In the case of gasoline, this is the sixth week in a row. Between the 7th and 13th of November, the average price of a liter was R$ 6.753 – an increase of 0.64% compared to last week’s price, when it was R$ 6.710.

The maximum price remained at R$7.99, the same level as last week, but it is already found in more places. Last week, the maximum value of R$7.99 per liter of gasoline was found only in Rio Grande do Sul. This week, the price is also found at stations in Rio de Janeiro. In the year, gasoline in Brazil rose 50.6% at the pump.

In the case of diesel, it is the seventh week followed by a rise in the average price per liter. In the last two weeks, the value went from R$5.339 to R$5.356. It’s an advance of 0.3%. In the year, the increase reaches 48.5%.

In the case of LPG, bottled gas, the price rose from R$ 102.48 to R$ 102.52 – a small increase of 0.03%. Since January, the increase is 37.1%.

Since September, Petrobras has been negotiating new supply contracts with gas concessionaires. The state-owned company proposed increases that mean, in practice, doubling or even quadrupling the price of the molecule as of January 1, 2022.

Estimates by Abegás (association of distributors) indicate that 50% to 80% of the volume of gas contracted by the companies will expire at the end of the year. Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, for example, would be 100% “out of contract” if they do not reach an understanding, but the situation varies in each state.

In addition, prices for gasoline, diesel and bottled gas, which have been at their highest since 2001, it was the turn of CNG (natural gas for vehicles) to enter the list. According to data from the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP) Price Monitor, fuel registered the highest real price of the century in November, with a cubic meter reaching R$4,256.