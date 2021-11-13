Gaules will broadcast Formula 1 GP São Paulo on his channel on Twitch

After streaming NBA matches in June on his Twitch channel, Gaules is now moving forward into another sporting event. The streamer closed an agreement with Formula 1 to show the F1 Sprint and the Formula 1 Heineken São Paulo Grand Prix, which take place this Saturday (13th) and Sunday (14).

The presentation will start at 4:30 pm on Saturday, with free practice and the F1 Sprint dispute to define the starting grid. The Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at 2pm.

This is only the second time in F1 history that a broadcast has taken place via Twitch. The previous one was the Mexico GP in 2019, shown on the official F1 Twitch only for audiences in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Gaules’ choice was the right one: in October, he was the most watched channel on the platform in the world. Currently, there are more than 3 million followers and peaks of 343,000 simultaneous devices. Furthermore, he has always proved to be a big fan of motorsport.

“Who would have thought that now, Tribonera would host the Interlagos race track? F1 is a sport that has always aroused passion”, says the influencer in the press release about the partnership.

