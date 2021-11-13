GDF prepares competition for Health Department. Check positions

The Secretary of Economy, André Clemente (featured photo), informed, on Thursday night (11/11), that the Government of the Federal District (GDF) began preparing studies to carry out a new public examination in order to fill several vacant positions in the Health Department.

The idea is for the event to be announced in the coming months, with the aim of taking place in the first half of 2022. There is still no information on the number of vacancies open, since the notice will be prepared based on signaling from the folder itself.

The confirmation took place after the Union of Employees in Health Establishments (SindSaúde-DF) had officiated at Palácio do Buriti about information for the public tender. The filling of vacancies will occur mainly due to retirements, deaths and dismissals from positions.

“This public contest will be good for people who study and dream of entering the Health Department. It will also be important for current employees to have new colleagues to recompose their teams and it will be excellent for the population, who will have more care and a Health management strengthened”, said the president of the organization, Marli Rodrigues.

vacancies

According to the Economy Department, vacancies will be opened for pharmacists, psychologists, social workers and for the new career in Management and Public Health Assistance. metropolises found that there will be more than 4,000 vacancies.

In August, the Secretariat of Economy had already published in the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) ordinance with the authorization to carry out the public tender. The folder informed, however, that it is still awaiting the report from the Department of Health with the amount of vacant positions and the attributions of the new career Management and Public Assistance to Health, created in July this year.

Two months ago, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) forwarded to the Legislative Chamber (CLDF) the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA 2022) with the suggestion of directing resources to all areas considered by the GDF as priorities for next year .

According to the text sent, the budget for the DF will be worth R$ 48.2 billion. Of this total, R$ 31.9 billion will come from the District Treasury and another R$ 16.2 billion from the Constitutional Fund (FCDF). The 2021 Annual Budget Law provided for the distribution of R$ 44.19 billion to various areas, which represents an increase of 8.31%.