Genshin Impact announces controversial changes, news and free item codes in new update

The company responsible for the game’s live presented significant changes in the game for version 2.3

This Friday (12/11) the Chinese company MiHoYo performed a live showing all the news brought by version 2.3 of the game that is the main one of its catalog: the free MMO RPG game Genshin Impact. The new update will be available on the day November 24th and will feature significant changes, both for history and for the gameplay and other systems present in the title.

The version 2.3 banners

A lot was already speculated on the internet about the characters that would be available in the gacha in 2.3. It was up to MiHoYo to end this discussion by posting the characters’ releases on their social networks Gorou and Itto.

Gorou played an important role during the last released part of the arc of Inazuma and was already known by the players, but Itto, a omni with a charismatic and apparently irritable personality, it is a total novelty. He will be the focus of the update’s extra mission, marking his first official appearance in the game. We can check below the teaser of both characters:

But, before the possibility of Gorou — who will be a 4-star character — and Itto come to our accounts, a banner promotional will be released with the return of not just one 5-star character already released, but two: eula and the alchemist albedo.

This will be the first promotional banner of the update, marking the debut of the double banners. The next banner, which arrives at December 15th, can reward players with Itto or Gorou.

Change in banners

this new banner took everyone by surprise for having a key change to their system. gacha — the possibility of getting two different high-level characters in a single promotional banner. This change generated controversy among players, who saw some problems in this new operation for those who do not invest money in the character drawing system and would like a little more time to accumulate gems and try both characters offered.

But there are also those who defend the change, since this will speed up the return of beloved characters that, by chance, could not be acquired in their respective releases, and it will also not delay the release of new characters.

Other news in version 2.3 of Genshin Impact

In addition to the change in the system of gacha, two new artifacts were also announced that will serve to compose the characters’ attributes: Ocean-Hued Clam, which will have a focus on increasing the character’s life and Husk of Opulent Dreams, which will give the character using it defense bonuses.

Changes to the teapot system, new events and the return of two known to the public were also announced. A new boss of the element geo and a mission that will continue the story of the main plot are also among the new features brought by 2.3.

Free Item Codes

As usual, the MiHoYo it also released three different codes that offer various free gifts within the game, among them the much-desired gems that allow the acquisition of new characters:

KB6DKDNM7H49; BSNDJC747Z7D; AS7CJDP4NG7H.

Remembering that the codes are usually only available for a little more than 24 hours to players so, hurry up if you want to get your freebies!

But and you? What do you think of all this that the new version of the game is promising? We want to read your opinion in the comments!

Enjoy and check it out too: