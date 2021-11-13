Girl unlocks cell phone with father’s face and saves family from death

A 9-year-old girl rescued her father and mother, who were both passed out after breathing in carbon monoxide. The case took place in Brockton, Massachusetts, last week.

Because of storms from a hurricane that hit the Massachusetts region, residents face frequent blackouts, which makes them resort to power generators.

In a carbon monoxide leak from the generator that the family used, Jayline Barbosa Brandão’s parents passed out. In an act of bravery, the girl took her father’s cell phone, unlocked it using facial recognition, and called the American emergency number, 911.

To the local press, the child’s mother said that she and her husband thought the equipment was in a safe place. The woman also reported that the family had used the generator on a few occasions.

“I thought it was just a headache, but after 2-3 minutes I didn’t feel anything anymore,” said the woman who was saved by her 9-year-old daughter.

“I heard my father scream and say that my mother passed out”, detailed the girl to the Boston 25 News. “So I unlocked it using my father’s face,” Brandão said.