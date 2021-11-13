Girl unlocks cell phone with father’s face and saves family in danger

A 9-year-old girl saved her entire family when the house where she lives was taken over by carbon monoxide, in Brockton, Massachusetts (USA). jayline Barbosa Brandão had little time to call 911, the US emergency number.

“I heard my father screaming and I saw my mother passed out. So I unlocked [o celular] using my father’s face,” Jayline said in an interview with Boston 25 News (WFXT-TV) last week.

Carbon monoxide was spreading through the house due to the misuse of a power generator, used by the family after heavy storms that hit the state in the last week of October, compromising the electricity supply in some places. Jayline made the call on Thursday (28), when the family had been without power for three days.

Mother Marcelina Brandão told Boston TV that she thought she had a headache, not feeling anything after about three minutes.

In an interview with CNN, she praised her daughter: “She was so smart. That was really scary. If she hadn’t called right away, I don’t know what would have happened.”

“We had a storm that had a lot of wind, trees fell and a lot of people were without power. My family was not, because we have a generator,” he told the UOL Brazilian Pietra Drago Riguette, 23, who also lives in Massachusetts, about 100 km from the city of Jayline.

The use of the generators caused calls for cases involving carbon monoxide inhalation to surface after the storm. Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told CNN there were at least 20 such cases after the rains in the Brockton area alone. He also reported that all five people in the house were taken to hospital.

The US National Weather Service indicates that generators should always be used 20 feet (approximately six meters) away from doors, windows, and openings. The agency also recommends having a working carbon monoxide detector. The generator at Jayline’s family home was installed outside near the back door and then inside the house, two unsafe locations.

After the suffocation and the heroic act of her daughter, Marcelina told CNN that she and her husband, the most affected by the near poisoning by carbon monoxide, are feeling well. She adds that her two daughters, Jayline and a seven-year-old, and their mother are also out of harm’s way and have not suffered serious health problems.