Global warming is altering size of Amazonian birds, study indicates | Environment

The study, which brings together Brazilian and foreign researchers associated with the Project on Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments, by the National Institute for Research in the Amazon (INPA), uses morphometric data collected over the last 40 years.

Morphometry is the study of the shapes of the same population of animals. One of its applications is the analysis of the shapes and sizes that living organisms can assume depending on the environment in which they develop.

Previous studies of migratory birds have already suggested the impact of climate on bird size. At the time, it was not possible to associate these two factors precisely because the migratory process could lead to other impact factors, such as habitat loss or hunting.

This time, the researchers focused their comparative analysis on 77 species of non-migratory birds from the Amazon rainforest, and the result was the same: smaller and smaller birds in an increasingly warm climate.

The research took place at the Amazon Biodiversity Center, near Manaus, in the Brazilian Amazon. Since the 1970s, the region has warmed 1.65ºC in the dry season and 1.0ºC in the rainy season.

“All 77 species had lower average mass since the early 1980s,” say the researchers in the study.

Another change that caught the scientists’ attention was the increase in the size of the wings. According to them, in parallel with the reduction in size, a third of the species (69%) had longer wings

“Seasonal and long-term morphological changes suggest a response to climate change and highlight its pervasive consequences, even in the heart of the world’s largest rainforest,” the researchers say.