Government calls union members to “dialogue”; border enters fifth closing day

Corumbaense Diary Border closed to vehicular traffic since Monday

Entering the fifth day of demonstrations this Friday, November 12, part of the Bolivians want the repeal of packages of laws, considered by them, illegal, this is already the biggest stoppage in Bolivia, after the “21 days of Paro” , which resulted in the fall of President Evo Morales, in November 2019.

During that period, the border of the neighboring country remained closed for 21 days. This time, the closing takes place since Monday (8th).

Crossed trucks on the road, dirt, tree branches, as well as banners and posters, with messages referring to the repeal of Bolivia’s laws and flags, are placed as a “shield” to prevent vehicular traffic on the Bolivia-Corumbá border .

There are three blocking points, the main one near the bridge that delimits the territory between Bolivia and Brazil and the other two along the Bioceanica road, one in Puerto Suarez. Unlike other locations, the protest in this region takes place peacefully, without any record of conflicts. Only on the first day, during the night, there was confusion between groups pro and against the closure, with no injuries, and controlled by the Police.

In cities such as Santa Cruz de La Sierra and Potosí, tempers are much more intense, as are the measures. This Friday, municipal markets were authorized to open their doors in Santa Cruz, so that Bolivians buy food, as Saturday (13) and Sunday (14) will be closed. The movement since the early hours of the day was great in these places.

In the city of Potossí, there was a clash between protesters. A 22-year-old boy died during the conflict and around 50 people were injured.

Dialogue

The Government invited union members for a conversation this Saturday (13) in Cochabamba about Law 1386, which deals with the Strategy Against the Legitimacy of Illicit Profits, but without committing. The sector will meet today and the only option to reach an agreement is to repeal the law.

Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro said at a press conference that “we are inviting all union colleagues in the country to discuss aspects related to Law 1386, not only this matter, but also other important ones related to the union family. That’s why we do it in a spirit of open dialogue to talk and generate sources of consensus”.

It confirmed “the spirit of dialogue and not confrontation. The meeting will be on Saturday, at 9 am, in Cochabamba”, he explained.

The protesters demand that the government of Luis Arce, president of Bolivia, revoke Law No. 1386, which allows the government to investigate the property of any citizen without a court order, prompting the multisectoral commission to call a national strike.