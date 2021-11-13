Government opens public consultation on the use of early treatment in the SUS

The federal government will open a public consultation next week to find out society’s opinion on the recommendation not to use drugs called “early treatment” in standard care for patients with Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). Opinion still under study suggests that health networks do not adopt substances such as anticoagulants, azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, systemic corticosteroids, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, among others, which have been prescribed by physicians, with the permission of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). The announcement of the public consultation was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (12).

>> be part of the Life and Citizenship channel on the Telegram

The opening for public consultation is a consequence of an internal dispute in the Ministry of Health over the document prepared by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), entitled “Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19” . The opinion, which tries to prevent the use of substances from early treatment in the SUS, is partial in citing only medical associations that favor the ban on early treatment, but not those that defend the autonomy of the physician in the use of these medications. On October 21, a vote on whether or not to adopt these guidelines in the SUS ended up in a tie, without Anvisa’s vote.

In fact, there is no definitive scientific evidence on the efficacy or otherwise of using the early treatment cocktail of substances. As explained by Eli Vieira, in a text for the People’s Gazette, early treatments are pre-hospital interventions, intended to alleviate the symptoms of Covid-19, and preferably to prevent these symptoms from getting worse and the patient from being hospitalized. Although there is research showing that the use of substances commonly used in treatment does not bring benefits to patients with Covid-19, there are also studies that say the opposite. As there is still no definitive scientific consensus, the CFM refused to prohibit the use of these remedies, defended the autonomy of doctors to prescribe them and condemned the political use of the topic.

In Brazil, in May 2020, the Ministry of Health even released a document with guidelines for early medication handling of patients diagnosed with Covid-19, but there was no official incorporation of this type of treatment within the SUS, which could only happen with Conitec approval.

The public consultation will be accessible on the internet, from November 16th. Two electronic forms will be made available: one for technical-scientific contributions and another for patients or their guardians to report their experiences in the use of medications, products and/or procedures. After the end of the period for sending contributions, the registered manifestations will be forwarded for analysis by Conitec.

On the last 21st, the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Health voted against the document’s guidelines and, therefore, in favor of the use of these drugs; the Ministry of Health’s Primary Health Care Secretariat; Department of Specialized Health Care of the Ministry of Health; the Ministry of Health’s Secretariat for Labor Management and Health Education; the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health of the Ministry of Health and the CFM.

The Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health voted in favor of not using early treatment; the Ministry of Health’s Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs; the National Supplementary Health Agency); the National Council of Health Secretaries (CNS); the Conass National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems).