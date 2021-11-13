Government prepares to vaccinate children and negotiates 40 million doses of Pfizer – Health

BRASILIA – Criticized for the delay in buying vaccines against Covid-19 last year, the Ministry of Health decided to anticipate and negotiate with the to do acquire 40 million doses to immunize children aged 5 to 11 years. Conversations with the pharmacist, at an advanced stage, take place even before the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorize the use of the product in this age group. The delivery of immunizing agents, however, is subject to approval by the agency.

This Friday, 12, Pfizer filed with Anvisa the request for the use of the vaccine in children, which has already been authorized in the United States. The agency has a period of one month to analyze the application. In the coming weeks, the government should close a contract with the laboratory for the delivery of 100 million new immunization agents, which would start in January.

The idea is to include in this contract a forecast that, if the Brazilian agency gives the approval for the use of the vaccine in children, the first 40 million immunizing agents are specific for this age group. The delivery could even be brought forward to December, if Anvisa assesses the matter by then.

This distinction in hiring is necessary because the dosage of the vaccine applied to children aged 5 to 11 years is different from that intended for people above that age. The 40 million units are enough to vaccinate all Brazilian children in this age group with two doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

Members of the folder justify the advance negotiation as a way to prepare for, as soon as the agency authorizes, Brazil has vaccines for children. One of the main accusations of Covid’s CPI in the Senate to the government of Jair Bolsonaro it was precisely the negligence in the immunization negotiations.

Still in the general’s management Eduardo Pazuello as minister of health, the Brazilian government ignored dozens of attempts to contact Pfizer, which contributed to the delay in vaccination in the country and the worsening of the pandemic.

Anvisa will analyze children’s vaccinations

The final word for the use of the vaccine in children depends on Anvisa. Last Tuesday, 9th, Pfizer held a pre-submission meeting of the laboratory’s vaccine indication request for children. According to the agency, this type of meeting is held with laboratories to present technical data right before the formal submission of the authorization request.

“According to the laboratory, the dose of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years will be adjusted and will be lower than the dose for over 12 years, due to a new formulation developed by the company”, informed Anvisa.

According to the agency, Pfizer indicated that it will submit the application “soon”. In the US, the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) gave the approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children, which has already started to be applied. Two doses will be applied three weeks apart. The dose was adjusted to one-third per injection compared to that given in adults and adolescents.

Threats. In October, the Federal Police opened an inquiry to investigate death threats sent to the directors of Anvisa due to the possible approval of vaccines against covid-19 for children. A man from Paraná sent e-mails to members of the agency and school institutions in the state with threats and anonymous e-mails were also received.

Anvisa has already indicated that the evaluation of the use of vaccines in the pediatric population will be rigorous. In August, the agency denied authorization for the application of the immunizing agent Coronavac against covid-19 in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. The request had been made by Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine in Brazil.

The decision alleges that the data presented by the institute were not sufficient to prove the vaccine’s safety in the pediatric group. “It must be remembered that the immune system is still in the maturation phase in children. Hence, all the additional care, which will never be little in relation to this population”, stated, the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, I. no vote at the time.