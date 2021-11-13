Government starts paying Auxílio Brasil on Wednesday (17); see calendar – News

Caixa Econômica Federal will start paying Auxílio Brasil, a cash transfer program that replaces Bolsa Família, next Wednesday (17th). According to the institution, families covered by the program will receive the benefit according to the NIS (Social Identification Number), assigned by the bank to identify people registered in government social programs.

People whose NIS ends in 1 will receive first, while those with the document ending in 0 will be the last to have access to the benefit. According to the calendar established by Caixa, this month, payments will be made between the 17th and the 30th. In December, transfers will be made from the 10th to the 23rd.

See the full calendar:

For 2022, the bank still does not have payment dates. However, as with Bolsa Família, funds must be available from the second or third week of each month.

In November, 14.65 million families will benefit. In December, the number will rise to 17 million, which corresponds to the entire public already qualified and other families that meet the program’s eligibility criteria, thus eliminating the waiting list. The service will reach more than 50 million Brazilians, or a quarter of the population.

This month, the average value of Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 217.18, which corresponds to a correction of 17.84% of the average ticket of R$ 190 that was paid by Bolsa Família. The government is hoping to start transferring R$400 to all program beneficiaries in December. For this, however, it depends on the approval in the Senate of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório still in November. If the text passes, whoever is already on this month’s Auxílio Brasil payroll will receive the new amount retroactively.

Rules

Families in a situation of poverty (with monthly per capita income of R$ 100.01 to R$ 200) or extreme poverty (with monthly per capita income of up to R$ 100) who have pregnant women in their composition can participate in the program. (breastfeeding mothers), children, teenagers and young people up to 21 years old.

To apply for the program, the family must be registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs and have updated their registration data in the last two years.

In order to maintain the family as a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil, the federal government imposed some conditions, including prenatal care, monitoring the national vaccination calendar, monitoring nutritional status, minimum school attendance defined in regulations and enrollment in a regular educational establishment for young people between 18 and 21 years old.

According to Caixa, Bolsa Família beneficiaries will automatically migrate to

o Auxílio Brasil, without the need to register again. The institution also informed that the cards and passwords used to withdraw from the Bolsa Família will remain valid and may be used to receive the Auxílio Brasil.

Families that receive Bolsa Família through the Caixa Tem application, in a Poupança Digital account, will receive the Auxílio Brasil in the same form of payment and will be able to continue to use their benefits through the application.

Next week, Caixa will launch an application called Auxílio Brasil, which will replace the Bolsa Família application. Thus, according to the bank, each family will be able to check the availability of their benefit through the new application. If you prefer, the beneficiary can request more information about the amounts he/she has to receive by calling the Caixa ao Cidadão customer service on 111.