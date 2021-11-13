Government warns ministries that only 2021 amendments are suspended

The Planalto Palace determined to the Esplanada Ministries that the Federal Supreme Court’s decision suspending the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments refers only to the resources referring to 2021 and not to previous years.

This means that, in the government’s view, the court’s decision is only valid for the BRL 16.5 billion referring to this year’s rapporteur’s amendments, and not the BRL 30 billion referring to 2020.

An official letter in this regard was sent this Friday by the Civil House to all the ministries after the government identified that a large part of the suspension of the amendments occurred with resources referring to 2020, but that had been carried out in 2021. The so-called “remains payable” .

<span id=mce_marker data-mce-type=bookmark>​</span>

As there is still no ruling published by the STF on the judgment, legal advisors to President Jair Bolsonaro issued an opinion to support the decision. It is based on item “c” on page 48 of the injunction issued last Friday by Minister Rosa Weber. There, it is written that “the execution of the resources regarding the 2021 fiscal year budget shall be suspended in full and immediately”.

In the document sent to the Ministries, the Civil House informs that “the effectiveness (of the decision) rests “exclusively on the budget allocations present in the Budget Law of 2021 and on the additional credits opened during the current fiscal year”.

In addition to the legal argument, there is also an attempt to try to organize the Budget after the suspension and prevent works in progress from being stopped. The government wants to standardize the execution after the injunction. Some payments were made even after Rosa Weber’s decision. Government sources say these payments were made not in bad faith but for other reasons.

For example, a payment order made after the closing of the banks on Friday, before the injunction, was identified. On Monday, the bank carried out the order, lacking knowledge of the decision. In another situation, the ministries received guidance from the injunction, but failed to inform specific areas so that the appeals could be suspended. And there was also suspension of values ​​referring to 2020, which underlies the official letter that the government intends to send.

On another front, the government began to debate its own system to increase transparency in the execution of resources, Congress also began the same debate. The idea at the Executive is to improve the current system, called Mais Brasil.