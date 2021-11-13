Graciele Lacerda, Zezé di Camargo’s fiancée, rebuts nasty comments ”I have my money”

The influencer and fitness mussa Graciele Lacerda used Instagram stories this Friday (12) to counter the nasty comments that claim she would be bankrolled by her fiance Zeze di Camargo. She said that she would have no problem in taking over, if she were really a bench, but that today she has her job and that she earns very well from it.

”If he could afford me, I wouldn’t have any problem coming here and saying ‘yes, he’ll do it.’ I will answer the truth. But, no, he doesn’t play me. Today I have my job, I have my money. Thank God I earn very well. […] I have an eternal gratitude to Zezé who opened the doors for me to my work today.”, said Graciele Lacerda.

Also check: After being criticized, Graciele Lacerda, Zezé di Camargo’s fiancée, unburdens herself

Internet users comment on her video about Graciele Lacerda being sponsored by Zezé di Camargo

Netizens defended the fitness muse after being accused of being played by her fiance Zezé di Camargo. ”With 2 million followers she doesn’t need ngm to play her non-people… wake up! You can live in luxury and very well”, “And if it were true, she would be lucky”, “I wish I could be supported by Zezé”, were some comments about the episode.

Zezé’s fiancee laments the death of Marília Mendonça

Graciele Lacerda spoke about the appearance of her little dog and how the tragedy on Friday (5), involving Marília Mendonça, affected her emotionality. It’s good to remember that Zezé’s fiancée was detonated on the web after netizens criticized her for having recorded a video crying for her pet:

“As many people were asking about Caramela, as soon as I received her video at the farm, I wanted to let you know. And as I’m with the emotion at the top of everything that happened yesterday, I couldn’t hold back the emotion of knowing she’s okay. Anyone who loves animals understands. Who doesn’t understand, sorry, he doesn’t have a good heart. be in peace“.

