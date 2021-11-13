Grêmio has a big list of players who should play against América-MG. If they get yellow, they will stay out of the match against Bragantino that takes place on Tuesday (16).

The main embezzlement that the tricolor may have for the next game is Pedro Geromel. The defender has been a defensive pillar, but has 2 yellow ones. If you take the third, you embezzle the team.

Another gigantic problem is Vanderson who has also taken 2 yellows and is just one more from being an embezzlement for the tricolor. But, these two mentioned players can be preserved against America-MG, as they are showing great wear.

Diego Souza is also a concern, as he has two yellow cards. If he is suspended, he would have to play Churín or Elias as center forward. Well, Borja will not be back from the Colombian national team yet.

Lucas Silva, who has been one of the main players on the team, is another hangman. His suspension would be quite felt, as the steering wheel has managed to give rhythm to the Grêmio team.

Grêmio could lose 4 holders for the match against Bragantino

Grêmio still has other players hanging out, but not all of them are as important as those mentioned above, or are in game condition. But it would still be bad to have them suspended against Bragantino or another opponent. Being them:

Matthew Sarará;

Darlan;

Rodrigues;

Victor Bobsin (not listed);

Villasanti (is in the Paraguay national team);

Douglas Costa (Injured).

Sarará has been used constantly by Vagner Mancini. Therefore, if you end up suspended, it will be a difficult loss to be replaced. The tricolor needs to hope for all the steering wheels not to be suspended together, because 3 of the 4 related to the game against América-MG are hanging.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Images: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA