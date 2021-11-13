A bad news emerged at the end of this Friday morning (12). Striker Douglas Costa suffered an injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh. The information was revealed by the Grêmio vice-president, in an interview given just before.

There is still no confirmed stoppage period for the injury. However, muscle injuries usually take a month to heal. However, speculating a time for the player’s return is not a task for the press, but for the doctors who have greater knowledge.

“He felt uncomfortable on Wednesday (10). Did an exam. But I’m not a doctor, we still don’t have a return forecast”, informed Denis Abrahão.

Douglas Costa had been trying his hardest to be able to play every match for Grêmio, even if at first care was taken to use it.

This extreme use ended up resulting in injuries. And now another one occurred at one of the worst possible times. That’s because, there are only 28 days until the end of the competition, so depending on the severity of the injury, Douglas Costa may be left out of the rest of the championship.

Grêmio lives drama and loses its great prominence indefinitely

Douglas Costa, despite not being as decisive as everyone expected of him, had been adding a lot with his high technical quality. Therefore, it will be an embezzlement felt by Grêmio in the next games.

If the same logic of the match against Fluminense is maintained, Elias Manoel should be the forward’s immediate substitute. However, due to the strange decisions and conclusions that Grêmio coaches have taken, we cannot rule out that the title goes back to Alisson.

That’s because, although we all think that the attacker has been playing poorly in recent games, Mancini can come up with that speech about Alisson being an amazing player, which every coach in the world would like to have.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA