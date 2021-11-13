GTA and Red Dead are series that can last several decades • Eurogamer.pt

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games, believes that some of his series have all the qualities needed to pierce decades, setting the example of James Bond, which still fascinates crowds.

Speaking at the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, transcribed by the VGC, Zelnick talked about how some series can continue through the decades and don’t need to be shelved.

“If it’s really, really good, it will continue. I don’t know if you saw it, but I just saw the new Bond movie, it was fantastic. I would like every series to be like Bond,” said Zelnick.

“There are very few precious entertainment series of any genre that fall into that category, but there are. I think GTA is one of them, Red Dead is one of them, and NBA is obviously one of them because basketball will continue to exist.”

Borderlands, BioShock and Civilization are other examples in Zelnick’s mind, but he stresses that the key factor is quality. He says that you have to be careful in managing the series and not launching games one after the other, turning each release into an event.

For Zelnick, annually releasing non-sport games only serves to wear down the series and that no publisher wants. Not