GTA Trilogy hides sensitive information and removed songs

Rockstar Games must be in panic mode: not just remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas were poorly received with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, as now dataminers explored the game files and found very interesting information.

Starting with the songs: players have noticed that several songs are absent from radio stations in GTA Trilogy. Thanks to expired playback rights, classic tracks are no longer present in radio programming.

Despite not being played anymore, however, the songs are mostly present in the game files, except for the songs by Michael Jackson. In vice city, for example, all songs can be found in OGG-VORBIS format in game folders, except for the late King of Pop. They just aren’t played because they aren’t listed in the code for new game versions.

Vice City is a VERY interesting choice, the stations have been split up at key points to allow tracks to be dropped in or out denoted by track number, for example, ALL of Flash FM is here except for Track 03, Billie Jean. (yes even Running With the Night) pic.twitter.com/ymjWCr7DGe — Ash R. (@Ash_735) November 11, 2021

Developer comments

But perhaps the most important finding is related to the development process of the three remastered games. While very secretive about behind-the-scenes production of its games, Rockstar seems to have stepped on the ball and forgotten about the complete codes in the title archives of the remastered trilogy.

And by “complete” we mean everything, including developer comments — and this is just the most interesting part of the entire datamine.

On Twitter, user Vadim M. shared screenshots of the commented code showing that internally, the development teams referred to Prawn Island as “Porn Island” while The Well Stacked Pizza Co. was simply referred to as “Pizza Hut”, in allusion to the famous real world pizzeria.

Haha, Prawn Island was internally called “Porn Island” Well Stacked Pizza was “Pizza Hut” internally. Pure joy. pic.twitter.com/4lP7b6Gqat — Vadim M. (@NationalPepper) November 11, 2021

On computers, players are unable to access games. As of this writing, the Rockstar launcher has been down for about 19 hours when it went into maintenance. It is not yet known whether the situation is related to the datamine.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was released yesterday, November 11, with versions for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.