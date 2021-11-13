Gusttavo Lima can’t hold back emotion in a show when he pays homage to Marília Mendonça

Gusttavo Lima reported on a show that ‘the chip didn’t fall’ after Marília Mendonça’s death; see video of the countryman

after the death of Marília Mendonça, Gusttavo Lima resumed her show schedule and paid an emotional tribute to the queen of suffering.

This Friday (12), in his presentation in Itaituba, in the interior of Pará, the ambassador cried as he vented about the loss of his professional colleague. “World came down”, reported.

On video, it is possible to see the emotion of the countryman in the report. “We were talking about life, family, career. It will stay alive within our hearts, soul and mind. I think a lot of people didn’t sink in, and mine didn’t either”, highlighted.

“Wherever you are, my love, a kiss. You said you were my fan, who is your fan is me”, said the singer to his friend, looking at the sky.

Marília Mendonça died after suffering a plane crash in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on November 5th. At 26, the singer left a child, Leo Mendonça Huff, one year and 11 months old, the result of his relationship with the singer Murilo Huff.

In the tragic accident, his uncle and advisor also died. Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the producer Henrique Ribeiro, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the copilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Below, check out the video where Gusttavo Lima honors Marília Mendonça:

In Pará, Gusttavo Lima pays homage to Marília Mendonça.🖤 pic.twitter.com/537PCoEDuy — IG: @AntonioSertanejo (@sertanejoantoni) November 11, 2021

VENT