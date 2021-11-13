Gusttavo Lima gets emotional at a show after Marília Mendonça’s death; watch video· TV news

Gusttavo Lima resumed the concert schedule after the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) and paid tribute to the queen of suffering. During a presentation in Itaituba, in the interior of Pará, the ambassador was moved to unburden himself about the loss of his professional colleague. “Our world has come crashing down,” he reported.

“A piece of my heart, I don’t know if it fell apart, or got stronger. With each passing day, we try to fall back on reality, try to understand all this. We end up thinking that it all seems like a bad joke. A week ago, we were drinking cachaça until eight in the morning,” continued Lima on the stage of the presentation held on Wednesday (10).

In the video, it is possible to follow the emotion of the countryman in the report. “We were talking about life, family, career. It will remain alive in our hearts, souls and minds. I think that a lot of people didn’t sink in, and neither did mine,” he said.

Then, the singer looked to the sky and sent a message to his friend: “Wherever you are, my love, a kiss. You said you were my fan, who is your fan is me”.

Marília Mendonça died aged 26 after suffering a plane accident in the city of Caratinga (MG), on November 5th. The singer left a son, Léo Mendonça Huff, one year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff.

His uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana also died in the accident.

Check out the video: