Gusttavo Lima gets emotional in the 1st show after the death of Marília Mendonça and dedicates music to his friend; videos | Goiás

Singer Gusttavo Lima was moved in his 1st show after the death of Marília Mendonça and dedicated the song “Estrelinha” to his friend (see the video above). He canceled the shows right after the accident with the singer and this show was held on Wednesday (10) in Itaituba, Pará.
“Our world fell apart. A piece of my heart, I don’t know if, fell apart, or got stronger. I want to sing this song for her [Estrelinha]”, declared the artist, moved.
The artist died on Friday (5) in a plane crash in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on her way to a concert. She left her 1-year-old son Léo. In addition to the singer, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the pilot and the copilot also died.
Singer Gusttavo Lima gets emotional at the 1st show after Marília Mendonça’s death and shows her photo on a big screen, in Pará — Photo: Reproduction
During the presentation, Gusttavo Lima showed a photo with the singer and said that the “ticket hasn’t been dropped yet”. He asked for prayers and blew a kiss towards heaven.
“Wherever you are my love, a kiss. You said you were my fan, but your fan is me,” said the singer.
According to the singer’s speech, he and Marília had been “drinking cachaça” for a week and talking about life, family and career.
The wake of Marília Mendonça and uncle Abicieli Silveira took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena on Saturday (6), to a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.
Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.
Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.
Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.
