Halo Infinite items arrive in Brazil to celebrate 20 years of the gaming franchise

Action Figures bring the design of the new episode. Rumor has it that Halo Infinite Multiplayer could be released before its time

THE Halo series will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 15th. As a way to celebrate, Microsoft will broadcast the virtual event live Xbox Anniversary Collection, which will make a retrospective of the console and the game series.

THE presentation will start at 2 pm Brasília time and will have subtitles in Portuguese, broadcast by platforms YouTube, Twitch or Facebook.

Along with that, the Sunny Toys will launch the Halo Infinite line in Brazil, inspired by the new chapter of the franchise. In all, three items arrive in the importer’s catalogue: Pack with 2 4″ figures and Accessories, 6″ figures and 12″ figures.

With prices starting from BRL 119.99, the action figures have articulated models of the main characters of the series, as well as detailed accessories and already updated according to the art of Halo Infinite. Check the details and values ​​of the main models:



Halo – Pack with 2 4″ figures and Accessories – Code 2380

Suggested price: R$ 269.99

Recognize the terrain, choose your weapons, identify the villains and go to battle Halo! Use your imagination to recreate the most thrilling and adrenaline-filled battles with this pack of two 10cm figures with accessories. Inside this pack you’ll find two fully articulated figures – it’s 10 pivot points – each with a weapon attachment and terrain support, which are highly detailed and sized to look like the Halo Infinite video game. Now you can think of strategies against the villains, and, with the plans in place, live the Halo battles at home, in your games, using your imagination!

Halo – 6″ Figures – Code 2381

Suggested price: R$ 269.99

No one has lived up to this legendary legacy in the Halo universe more than super soldier John-117, the Master Chief, of Spartan-II. Carrying a MA40 assault rifle and an MK50 Sidekick pistol, he will go against anyone who threatens the safety of humanity! This 16cm Master Chief figure is full of realistic details, articulation and accessories to customize your play however you like. Use your imagination to play in your home, creating adventures and battles just like in the game.



Halo – 12″ Figures – Code 2382

Suggested price: BRL 119.99

Spartan-II Super Soldier John-117, the Master Chief, is ready for yet another battle. Carrying a MA40 assault rifle and an MK50 Sidekick pistol, he will go against anyone who threatens the safety of humanity! This 30cm Master Chief figure is full of realistic details, articulation and accessories to customize your play however you like. Use your imagination to play in your home, creating adventures and battles just like in the game. No one has lived up to this legendary legacy in the Halo universe, can you?

Sunny Toys’ new items can be found on the shelves of the main physical stores and marketplaces in Brazil.

Halo Infinite release on the 15th?

As announced by Microsoft, Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on December 8th, including the long-awaited open world campaign. However, it appears that 343 Industries and Microsoft are preparing a surprise for fans…

According to the HaloDotAPI Twitter account, multiplayer (which is free to play) will be available on November 15th, next Monday. The Surasia leaker | Ringworld, mentioned on Reddit in the same thread about Halo, stated that he is 70% sure the game is out next week.

Shortly thereafter, something that gave even more weight to the rumor was the publication of the official Halo Twitter account, announcing a UNSC Archives broadcast for this Saturday, starting at 11 am from Brasilia time. Check out the teaser:

If the information is confirmed, Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer might steal some of the attention of Battlefield 2042, since the game developed by Dice is scheduled for the 19th of November.

Halo Infinite: Multiplayer mode will be released next week [RUMOR]

That’s what leakers posts on twitter suggest



Source: Twitter/HaloDotAPI, Reddit, Xbox/Halo