Hamilton gets punished and drops to end of sprint race grid in SP

Lewis Hamilton faced another tough (and unexpected) setback this season (Photo: Mercedes)

Video by Frederico Monteiro put Max Verstappen in the balance of controversy in Interlagos (Video: Frederico Monteiro)

The long Friday of Formula 1 only ended this Saturday afternoon (13), with the disclosure of Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the qualifying session of the São Paulo GP. All because of the great controversy that erupted after taking the time to define the grid of the sprint race in Interlagos. Hours earlier, the seven-times champion won the right to start ahead of the so-called qualifying race after scoring 1min07s934, 0s438 faster than Max Verstappen. But the FIA ​​technical delegate, Jo Bauer, reported irregularities in the Brit’s Mercedes mobile wing.

To make the degree of controversy even worse, the video recorded by Frederico Monteiro, a follower of BIG PRIZE, showed Max Verstappen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes W12, which is irregular because the occurrence was carried out in the closed park regime, where only certain FIA professionals are authorized to handle the vehicles.

The uncertainty continued throughout the night and dragged on all Saturday morning, until the verdict was finally reached: Hamilton was disqualified and will start last this afternoon, at 4 pm (GMT-3), in the F1 sprint race in Interlagos. Verstappen, who was also called to the stewards’ tower to provide clarification, escaped with just a fine of R$312,000.

According to the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport, there was a protest by Adrian Newey, aerodynamic engineer at Red Bull, about an hour before qualifying. After the session, Frederico Monteiro, straight from the bleachers in Interlagos installed on the pit straight, filmed Verstappen checking precisely the rear wing of the Mercedes W12. Minutes later, during a technical inspection, the FIA ​​noted the irregularity, unrelated to Red Bull’s protest, and placed only Hamilton’s car under investigation.

In the document that confirmed the investigation, Jo Bauer said that Hamilton’s car was above the maximum wing opening limit, a scenario that reduces aerodynamic drag and, consequently, increases the final straight speed when the DRS is activated.

Lewis Hamilton in action at qualifying in São Paulo (Photo: Mercedes)

“The position of the upper rear wing adjustable elements was checked on car #44 to see if it was in accordance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Rules. [entre as partes da asa] have been met, but the requirements for a maximum of 85 mm [de separação] when the mobile wing system is used and has been tested in accordance with TD/011-19 it has not been achieved. I’m forwarding the issue to the commissioners for consideration,” Bauer said.

In the end, as this is a technical, not a sporting issue, Hamilton was disqualified because there is no compromise on such an infraction, just as there is no compromise on what punishment has to be meted out.

The decision

In a statement issued this afternoon, the FIA ​​reports that “the technical delegate denounced that car #44 [de Hamilton] failed to pass the tests required under the last paragraph of Article 3.6.3 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Technical Regulation. The check is described in Technical Directive 011-19. In plain terms, there is space between the top and bottom of the rear wing. When DRS is not activated, this gap must be between 10 and 15 mm. The car passed this part of the test”.

“When DRS is activated, which raises the top part of the wing to a more right angle, the space between the two parts should be between 10 and 85 mm. The largest largest gap is measured according to DT 011-19: pushing an 85mm gauge into the gap with a maximum load of 10N. If the gauge passes then the car has failed the test. in this case, the gauge did not pass on the inside, but passed on the outside of the wing. This test was repeated four times with two different meters and being carried out once in the presence of the stewards and representatives of the competitor”, he continued.

“The stewards held an after-classification hearing with Ron Meadows, Simon Cole, who is the competitor’s representative, FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer, and Nicholas Tombazis, technical director of single-seaters. The commissioners postponed the hearing to gather more evidence until 10:30 am (Eastern) on Saturday and held a new hearing that also had John Owen, chief designer for the competitor, who testified by videoconference, but this time without Joe Bauer,” he said.

The entity explained and detailed the rigidity in the tests. Four of them were made, with two different calibrations, to prove the irregularity. The FIA ​​explained that there had been a failure of the movable wing mechanism and reported that Verstappen’s act of touching and moving the piece did not change or damage it.

With Hamilton’s punishment confirmed, the grid of the sprint race in São Paulo is completely modified. Verstappen, who would start in second, will now open the front row and will have Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, by his side. Sergio Pérez, also from Red Bull, will start in third, side by side with Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, while Carlos Sainz starts in fifth.

For Hamilton, this is another hard setback, just as he managed to show great performance on Friday in free practice 1 and qualifying at Interlagos. The Brit also had another penalty confirmed, losing five grid positions, valid for the main race of the weekend, on Sunday.

Fan catches Verstappen checking the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after qualifying (Photo: Reproduction/Frederico Monteiro)

In other words, even if he makes a big sprint race for recovery on Saturday, Hamilton will start five places behind his position obtained for Sunday. And Verstappen is again emerging as the strong favorite in Interlagos, especially as there is a forecast of improvement in the ambient temperature after the cold that was registered this Friday and should also be repeated on Saturday. Red Bull has a car that adapts better to higher temperatures than Mercedes.

With a 19-point lead over Hamilton in the championship, Verstappen has a chance to take another giant step towards his first world title this weekend that marks the return of Formula 1 to Brazil.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. This Saturday, the sprint race is scheduled for soon, at 4:30 pm (GMT-3).

Check out the updated starting grid of the sprint race of the São Paulo Formula 1 GP:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:08,372 two V BOOTS Mercedes 1:08,469 +0.097 3 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:08,483 +0.111 4 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:08,777 +0.405 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:08,826 +0.454 6 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:08,960 +0.588 7 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:08,980 +0.608 8 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:09,039 +0.667 9 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:09,113 +0.741 10 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:09,137 +0.765 11 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:09,399 +1,027 12 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:09,483 +1,111 13 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:09,503 +1,131 14 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:09,663 +1,291 15 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:09,897 +1,525 16 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:09,953 +1,581 17 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:10.227 +1,855 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:10.329 +1,957 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:10.589 +2,217 20 L HAMILTON Mercedes ###### FOR Time 107% 1:13.158 +4,786

