Hamilton on F1 in São Paulo: “It will be difficult to catch Verstappen”

Lewis Hamilton qualified on pole for the qualifying race in Brazil. The seven-times champion is 19 points behind Max Verstappen, with whom he shares the front row in Saturday’s sprint race.

Mercedes installed the fifth internal combustion engine in Hamilton’s car, and the Briton therefore receives a five-place grid penalty. This goes into effect for the main GP on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hamilton stated that he is very happy to be on pole.

“First of all, I’m happy to be back in Brazil. One of the guys who work here suggested I should wear (Ayrton) Senna’s colors because it’s my first pole in a long time here,” Hamilton said in an interview after qualifying.

“The team has been working hard. Moving from one race to another, the man-hours are crazy. Today was a very good qualifying session, I’m really happy about that. We have the penalty, but let’s give it all we have.”

“It’s not easy to follow. Max will likely start Sunday’s race on pole, and it will be difficult to catch him. But I will do my best to try. I don’t know how the weather will be tomorrow, maybe it will be a little better”, concluded Hamilton.