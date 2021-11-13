Hamilton starts from the top in qualifying race of the São Paulo GP | formula 1

This Friday, Lewis Hamilton won another duel against Max Verstappen in the São Paulo GP, setting the best time in the classification that defines the starting positions of the qualifying race, which will be on Saturday. The Brit, who also led the first free practice, set the time to be beaten in all segments of the session and secured the advantage for Saturday with 1m07s934, with 0s4 over the Dutchman from RBR. Valtteri Bottas starts in the second row, in third.

Understand how qualifying races will work

The mandatory use of soft tires in the classification of the qualifying race benefited Mercedes, which, in the first practice, had a better performance with red compounds than with medium ones – with which RBR came out ahead.

Verstappen was only sixth fastest in Q1 and, in Q2, was overtaken by Hamilton and also Bottas; however, the current championship leader beat the Finn in his last Q3 attempt, although he failed to catch up with his rival at the top. The seven-times champion was also able to count on a new change in his engine, but will lose five positions on Sunday’s grid.

The qualifying races replace on special occasions the traditional classification format for the starting grid of the main event of the stage, on Sunday. The test at Interlagos is the third and final: in the first, in England, Verstappen was the winner; in the second, in Italy, Bottas.

The start of the qualifying race for the São Paulo GP will be at 4:30 pm this Saturday (Brasilia time). Before, at noon, the pilots dispute the second free practice of the stage. ge tracks in real time.

HAMILTON: “Today was a very good qualifying session. I’m really happy about it. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but I feel so grateful. It’s crazy because it’s been a while, but it feels like this is the first for me.” .

VERSTAPPEN: “When they use a new engine, naturally, they’ll have a little more horsepower for the weekend, so for me that’s not a big shock. I’m just happy to be second.”

BOOTS: “I’m not completely satisfied but it’s still a good starting point (for tomorrow). Anything goes. And I hope the first lap will be action packed.”

Q1 – 18 minutes and five outs

In the first segment of the session, Hamilton continued the performance of the first free practice on soft tires and took the lead from Verstappen in the opening minutes, scoring 1’08s824; the Dutchman tried, but couldn’t beat his rival in his second quick lap, 0s5 off the seven-times champion.

AlphaTauri and Ferrari also registered competitive times, especially the Italian team, which put Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in second place in the segment – the Monegasque, however, had the lap deleted for exceeding the track limits in turn 4. In the final minutes, Hamilton extended his own lead with 1’08s733; Leclerc fled from elimination and got the third fastest time.

16th LANCE STROLL (ASTON MARTIN)

17th NICHOLAS LATIFI (WILLIAMS)

18th GEORGE RUSSELL (WILLIAMS)

19th MICK SCHUMACHER (HAAS)

20th NIKITA MAZEPIN (HAAS)

Q2 – 15 minutes and five outs

Faster than the previous segment, Hamilton started Q2 by working with the track limits, adopted exceptionally for qualifying: he managed to record 1’08s569 on his first lap, but had his time deleted for leaving the track at turn 4. So, Gasly and Leclerc took the lead temporarily until Verstappen came in first with 1’08s567, 0s002 of Hamilton’s original time.

The Dutchman’s lead, however, was short-lived; Hamilton regained the lead with 1m08s383, opening 0s1 over his rival and having his colleague Bottas in third. At the flagship, the Ferrari Monegasque was the first to stamp the ticket to Q3 in fourth; Hamilton improved his own record to 0s3 while Bottas ousted Verstappen from second place.

11th ESTEBAN OCON (ALPINE)

12th SEBASTIAN VETTEL (ASTON MARTIN)

13th YUKI TSUNODA (ALPHATAURI)

14th KIMI RAIKKONEN (ALFA ROMEO)

15th ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI (ALFA ROMEO)

Q3 – ten minutes and fight for first place

While Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas opened lap at the same time, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz and Gasly took turns in the temporary lead; however, it was the seven-time Mercedes champion who took the lead, scoring 1m08s107 with his best time so far. Verstappen, who complained about the wear of the tires, only got second place, surpassing Bottas and 0s2 in first place.

In the final part of the segment, the protagonists of the championship went out together; both made short times in the first sector of the track, but Hamilton came out ahead in the second stretch of Interlagos and improved his own mark, scoring 1m07s934, putting 0s4 on Verstappen.