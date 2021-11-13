Hanging resist Uruguay, and Argentina will take Brazil complete

Argentina played poorly, and radio stations in Buenos Aires even said it was the worst match in the Lionel Scaloni cycle. Even with the poor performance, the three points 1-0 over Uruguay in Montevideo earned Argentina an admirable peace on the eve of facing Brazil. The confrontation between the two mainland powers is scheduled for next Tuesday (16), at 20:30 (GMT), in San Juan.

The blue and white one had no less than ten on the line for the match against Brazil, and everyone got away with it. The only warning was for Paulo Dybala, who was not on the list. It was Argentina’s first yellow card in six games, which is surprising when you look at the tradition of fierce football in the neighboring country. And four of those hanging were holders in the Rio da Prata derby: defender Nicolás otamendi, the defensive midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, the guard Giovani Lo Celso and the attacker Lautaro Martinez.

The list of athletes with two yellow cards also had right-back Gonzalo Montiel, left-back Nicolas Tagliaphic, the defenders German pezzella and Lucas Martinez fourth, the steering wheel Execuel Palacios and the forward Nico Domínguez (who did not act because he tested positive for covid-19).

All are available to Lionel Scaloni for next Tuesday (except Pezzella and Martínez Quarta, who were not called up).

And Messi?

Embezzled at Paris Saint-Germain in recent matches, Lionel Messi started on the bench (Paulo Dybala was the starter). Coming from a two-week period of treatment for pain in the left knee and in the posterior muscle of both thighs, the ace acted for a discreet 20 minutes and did little. That was the idea. The coaching staff of the national team even hoped to put him just a few minutes against Celeste, preserving him to play the entire match against Brazil on Tuesday.

The treatment of the injury was not the only factor that worried coach Lionel Scaloni and the coaching staff of the Argentine national team. The team’s most important player’s lack of rhythm was also a serious issue. Messi hasn’t played since PSG’s match against Lille, on the 29th, for the French. With the pains that required his removal, he then left at the break for Icardi’s entrance. Their last full game was on October 24, 0-0 against OIympique Marseille.

Starting and playing the 90 minutes against Brazil, Messi will go to the first game in full after 23 days, a complicating factor for a player of such influence (and a veteran of 34 years of age).