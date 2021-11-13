Harry Potter already has a date to return to theaters; see when to watch

In celebration of the 20th of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Waner Bros confirmed that it will hold a special screening of the film in Brazil. The scheduled date for the film to be shown in 3D in an unprecedented and exclusive way in cinemas across the country is November 21st.

Read also: Netflix film that mixes comedy and drama in the right measure conquers the public

The idea is to allow fans of the classic film to revisit the Boy Who Lived’s first adventure from new perspectives. But beware! The novelty will only be available on this day. The studio wants to take advantage of 3D technology, released in mid-2009, to make the public feel inside Hogwarts for real.

And if you’re already interested, pay attention! Ticket pre-sales for the special session will start next Monday (15th) and, taking into account that it will be a single session, demand should be intense.

It does not stop there. Waner Bros has plans to show all the features in release order. In addition, HBO Max also made available a super special content to celebrate this date.

baptized of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Movie in Magic Mode, it brings exclusive scenes, trivia and other production details from the first film in the saga. A great way for fans to kill the nostalgia for this universe.

A little about the movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The film, which earned around US$ 30 million at the box office just on its first day of exhibition in the United States, opened in Brazil on November 23, 2021, and in a short time, the feature became a fever throughout the country.

As much as the books were already a hit at the time, the film’s arrival on the big screen made the general public meet Harry, Ron and Hermione — and their respective actors, who became big stars from then on.