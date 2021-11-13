Heinz launches ketchup from space made with “Martian tomatoes”

Heinz, the North American brand of ketchup, announced this Monday (8), that it managed to harvest the first tomatoes grown under the same conditions as the soil on Mars.

The harvest is the result of an almost three-year project carried out in partnership with the Aldrin Space Institute, of the Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech), in the USA. The idea was to take advantage of the experience to produce a scientific article detailing the challenges for food production on the planet Mars. The text still needs to be peer-reviewed by independent scientists before being published.

To simulate conditions on the red planet, a bespoke greenhouse was built on the grounds of the Florida Institute of Technology. Nicknamed “Redhouse” it mimics the climatic and physical conditions that humans would face when trying to grow some kind of food on Mars.

The first in a series of videos to publicize the campaign showed an interesting experience: the launch of the bottle of Ketchup Heinz: Marz Edition into the Earth’s stratosphere. The flask reached 37 thousand meters in height and temperatures around -70ºC.

“In addition to contributing real research into growing food in a soil that mimics the conditions found on Mars, which resulted in a peer-reviewed scientific article, we emphasize the importance of the Heinz tomato, protagonist of our much-loved ketchup” , explained the brand building manager of Kraft Heinz.

While the prospect of installing a human colony on the red planet is many decades away, Heinz is working with 14 scientists at the Aldrin Space Institute to conduct an off-planet agricultural test. This means that the dream of the first 100% alien ketchup is alive like never before. Have you thought?