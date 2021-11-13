Henrique cries as he sings a song with Marília Mendonça during the 1st show after death: ‘it’s not about sadness, it’s just about missing her’ | Tocantins

Henrique, who is a partner with his brother Juliano, cried while singing a song in honor of his friend Marília Mendonça, during the first show held after the plane crash that caused the singer’s death, on the 5th of this month. The sertanejos performed the song “Flor eo Beija-Flor”. Marília’s participation in the song was shown in a video on the screen.

During the presentation held in Paraíso do Tocantins, 66 km from Palmas, Henrique couldn’t hold back his tears.

“The crying is not for sadness, it’s just for missing her. I miss her, Silveira, Henrique Bahia too. We had many beautiful moments together and they will always be remembered”.

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died in the crash of a small plane in an area near a waterfall in the mountain range of the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on the 5th of this month. Nor did they resist: the producer of Marília Henrique Ribeiro and his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot.

Flor eo Beija-Flor was recorded by Henrique and Juliano, with the participation of Marília, in 2016 and has 519 million hits on YouTube. An excerpt from the song says: “Oh, I miss a hummingbird, who kissed me, then flew, too far, away from us.”

During the concert, the singers mentioned the name of the “Queen of Suffering” several times. In another moment of the show, Henrique cheered the fans up and talked about trusting in God’s plans.

Henrique and Juliano pay homage to Marília Mendonça in a show

“There is no sadness at all and there will be no room for sadness. I said in the dressing room, before going on stage, God made us in His image and likeness, he didn’t do the same. So, we don’t have to want to understand what He wants for our lives. We have to do what we believe in and trust the plans. It had to be like that.”

Henrique and Juliano were close friends of Marília. They shared the stage at concerts in Tocantins and out of state, in addition to having made several musical partnerships, such as in the song ‘Flor e o humi-flor’.

“She left at the age of 26 and we had the privilege of having 10 years of her on our side. I’m very grateful to Him for that. I want it to be a special night. For us, we’re having the taste of a fresh start, for this entire team, for this entire Henrique and Juliano family, and for you as well”.

During the speech, the singers also advised fans to enjoy and value the presence of friends and family.

“I know you came with friends, with family. I want you to enjoy your friend as much as you can, enjoy your family as much as you can. Who knows about the future is God. you did everything for him while you were by his side in life.”

On the 9th of this month, Henrique published an open letter to fans on social media to talk about his relationship with Marília. In the text, he spoke about the intensity with which the three experienced their friendship. He also said that he had not honored the singer and the others killed in the plane crash while alive.

“I have no words for them now because I had and I am sure that in all our meetings we always declare ourselves to each other! I always say goodbye with ‘Stay with God’ and with them it was no different. In life, let’s take care! In life, Let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet”.

The duo, who live in Tocantins, will have a full schedule of shows throughout Brazil. This Sunday (14), they sing in Araguaína, in the north of the state.

Last Saturday (6), a team from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) carried out an inspection at the headquarters of the company that owns the plane, in Goiânia. The Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa 6) collected maintenance documents, operational records of the crew and a fuel sample.

The investigation will investigate the causes of the accident that killed the 26-year-old singer from Goiás, on Friday (5) in a plane crash in Carantinga (MG). In addition to her, four other people were on the aircraft and also died.

The singer’s body was buried this Saturday night in the Parque Memorial cemetery, in Goiânia, in a ceremony reserved for family and close friends. The body of Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s advisor and uncle who also died in the accident, was buried in the same place.

In addition to Marília and her uncle, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior died in the accident; the copilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana; and producer Henrique Ribeiro.