Heringer (FHER3): profit soars 1,330% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, with price increases and margin improvement

SAO PAULO — Heringer (FHER3) posted net income of BRL 101.317 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1,330% compared to BRL 7.085 million in the same period in 2020, albeit with the negative impact of the net exchange variation of the quarter.

“Despite the stability in the physical volumes delivered, there was an important growth in net revenue due to the increase in prices and the improvement in sales margins”, explained the company, which is still undergoing judicial recovery.

Net revenue had an increase of 84.6% in the period, in the annual comparison, to R$ 1.314 billion.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) also soared in the period. It was a 299% increase in the annual comparison, to R$257.477 million. It is the best Ebitda ever recorded by the company in a quarter. It was an increase of 299% in the annual comparison, to R$ 257.477 million. It is the best Ebitda ever recorded by the company in a quarter.

In terms of volume, Heringer delivered 0.4% more, on an annual basis, to 448,886 tonnes, especially coffee, which reached 152 thousand tonnes, 34% of the total, although it dropped from 37% of the total ( and 165 thousand tons) from a year ago.

Soybeans and corn were the ones that showed growth (4 thousand and 1 thousand tons, respectively), as well as other products, with 12 thousand tons in the increase period.

