Honda Fit will be discontinued in December and new Civic will be imported in 2022

Who follows the Car Journal you’ve known this news for some time. But now the information is official. THE Honda confirmed that he will take the fit, one of his most beloved models in Brazil for nearly two decades. Launched here in April 2003, the monovolune revolutionized Honda’s business in the country. However, with the evolutions made in the new generation, which debuted in 2019 in Japan, the Fit changed its proposal a little, and became a more car. sophisticated and focused on electrification.

To your place, the Japanese brand will launch the new City this month, which, for the first time, will have a hatchback version in Brazil, in addition to the well-known sedan. In this way, Fit will no longer be made in the country in December, will say goodbye to the Brazilian market with no date to return. The Civic also goes out of line, but only for a few months. The sedan will return in the second half of 2022, imported from the United States.

For now, Honda has not given details on how it plans to launch the new generation of civic on here. However, the expectation is that the sedan will come in e:HEV hybrid version, to face the archrivals Toyota Corolla. There is still the new Civic Si, which can also come back, this time as a sedan – as it was made in Brazil more than ten years ago – and not a coupe.

And the WR-V?

Although it confirmed the end of the Fit and the Civic, Honda did not take a stand on the continuity of the WR-V. The current entry-level SUV of the Japanese brand is, in fact, a derivation of the Fit, even having the identical interior. Therefore, it is very likely that the WR-V will also be phased out soon. The question now is who will be his replacement.

At this point, Honda knows that it is essential to have a compact SUV for entry into Brazil. In that case, there are two possibilities. One of them is to do the BR-V, 7 seater SUV made on the platform of the new city that will be released in the next few days. Another possibility emerged yesterday: the brand unveiled the SUV RS concept, which will give rise to the unprecedented ZR-V.

In Asian markets, such as India and Indonesia, the ZR-V will replace the WR-V. That way, it’s possible that we have the smallest SUV around here. This seems to be the best way to avoid a direct confrontation indoors, with the 7-seater BR-V very close to the new HR-V, which will be released in early 2022 in Brazil, already made in Itirapina (SP).