Horner remains calm after F1 qualifying at Interlagos

Max Verstappen failed to secure first place in qualifying today in São Paulo and had to acknowledge the superiority of Lewis Hamilton, who set the fastest time. However, Christian Horner was satisfied.

During the first free practice, the team boss already saw that Hamilton was in excellent form. The British rider set the fastest time and stayed ahead of Verstappen. “I think we saw this morning that Lewis was very, very strong. That new engine obviously produced some horsepower for it. So the second was the best we could hope for, as I said in qualifying,” Horner said in a conversation with Sky Sports.

That means Verstappen will start Saturday’s qualifying race in second position. Horner: “He is a racing driver, if he can get the lead at the start he will try. He needs to finish second to take pole on Sunday. You just have to go to the start and see how it goes,” he said.

In doing so, Horner points to the grid penalty Hamilton will receive on Sunday. The Brit had a new internal combustion engine installed in his car this weekend, meaning he will have to move back five places.

This was all discussed before the possible punishment of Hamilton, who may have to start from the pits, for irregularities in the rear wing. The decision will be taken by the commissioners later today.