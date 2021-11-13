Horner says he would be surprised if Verstappen were punished at the São Paulo F1 GP

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is confident Max Verstappen is not in danger of being penalized for touching Lewis Hamilton’s car after F1 qualifying in Sao Paulo.

Formula 1 stewards announced yesterday that Verstappen is under investigation for potentially violating park rules, after images surfaced showing him touching Hamilton’s rear wing. Verstappen met with the stewards this morning.

Horner said other drivers have done the same thing as Verstappen in the past without being penalized.

“I think as we’ve seen with many, many drivers, they sometimes take a look at what’s going on with other cars. It was just that, a little curiosity.”

“We’ve seen this before. We’ve had riders pulling our clutch throttles, we’ve had heads in cockpits, we’ve had front wings tested, tires pushed, cars turning. So it’s not uncommon. It has never been mentioned or even discussed before.”

Horner said he would be “surprised” if the investigation resulted in a penalty for his pilot. “There are so many precedents that it has almost become standard practice for pilots.

“If you were to look at each incident, where would you draw the line? Even the pilot hugging his mechanics, where do you draw the line from that?”

He said Verstappen acted on his own initiative when examining his rival’s car. “Obviously, the Mercedes’ straight-line speed is pretty impressive, so I think he’s just getting a look at it.”

“Pilots are very curious animals sometimes, aren’t they? As I said, we’ve seen this over and over again.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes is also under investigation after FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer informed commissioners that it had failed an inspection of its Drag Reduction System (DRS). Horner believes the punishment decision will be simple.

“The car was reported to the stewards because it failed the test. And the test is pretty clear. I think we all saw the video of the car failing the test so I can’t see how it could be considered compliant with regulations. So it’s again pretty binary. It’s in or out.”