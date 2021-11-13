Hospital Unimed São Carlos – Unit I receives ONA level 3 seal – Accredited with Excellence, highest in the category

On November 3, Hospital Unimed São Carlos – Unit I received ONA level 3 accreditation, Accredited with Excellence – which, in addition to evaluating safety criteria, integrated process management and management excellence, demonstrates cycles of improvement and institutional maturity , a result that could only be obtained through the full support of the Executive Board and the dedication of all those involved, doctors, employees, service providers and partner suppliers.

“We are very happy with this great achievement of our Hospital Unit I, which demonstrates the dedication and commitment of all Unimed São Carlos employees. Our challenge is not over, we will always be looking for continuous improvement to provide quality service to our beneficiaries”, says Daniel Canedo, president of Unimed São Carlos.

The vice president, Ivan Linjardi, emphasizes the importance that this certification brings to the Institution. “Unimed São Carlos, increasingly, reinforces the quality it provides in its services. Having a hospital that is a reference in the city shows beneficiaries how the cooperative values ​​high standards of quality in all sectors of care, from administrative to assistance”.

Focused on patient safety and continuous improvement of processes, the Hospital underwent a detailed assessment on October 13th and 14th, through an Accredited Institution, Fundação Vanzolini, which has a team of assessors qualified by ONA. They sought evidence of compliance with the Brazilian Accreditation Manual standards in various areas, including organizational management, quality and safety in the care provided, as well as improvement cycles and institutional maturity.

The Accreditation process is voluntary, that is, it is done by choice of Unimed São Carlos. The seal of Accredited with Excellence, which is the highest in its category, was awarded to Hospital Unimed after approval by the Integrated Technical Council – ONA, thus becoming the only hospital in the city with this seal.

According to the ONA Technical Superintendent, Péricles Cruz, the certification of a health organization through accreditation is a recognition that the institution meets the rigorous standards that the methodology requires. In more than 20 years of operation, ONA has already certified several health organizations. “The accreditation of Hospital Unimed São Carlos is valid for two years and will be monitored by our evaluators through periodic maintenance visits”, he explains.

Physician Paulo Motta, the Hospital’s technical director, emphasizes that this seal represents the result of work over several years with the involvement of the entire Hospital and Quality team. “More than implementing a culture of quality, it brings us a commitment to the safety of our patients.”

For Janete Akamine, Hospital Care Manager, winning the seal represents the commitment of the entire team, which spared no effort to meet the required requirements. “The seal is the result of a process of maturity and commitment of all employees and the medical team”.

Esmarilda Lopes de Felipe Verdeiro, manager of the Unimed São Carlos Quality System, points out that receiving this important seal in November, the month in which World Quality Day is celebrated, is very significant. “The Quality System is celebrating. It is with great pride that we received and deserved such an achievement that was only made possible by the commitment of the board, hospital management, medical, care and administrative teams. Every detail was essential to achieve our purpose of demonstrating the quality of services offered at Hospital Unimed São Carlos.

