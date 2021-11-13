How a nuclear bomb could save Earth from a sneaky asteroid – International

One day, astronomers may detect a asteroid months away from a cataclysmic encounter with Earth. Our only chance of survival at such an advanced stage would be to try using a nuclear explosive to destroy it.

But would it work?

Unlike some melodramatic hits from Hollywood In the 1990s, real-life scientists aren’t too concerned about the colossi that could sterilize the planet. The orbits of nearly all asteroids two-thirds of a mile in diameter or larger have been accurately mapped. “We know they won’t be a threat anytime soon,” said Megan Bruck Syal, a planetary defense researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Instead, your focus is on asteroids relatively small, those the size of football stadiums, notable for their abundance, as well as their ability to evade asteroid-hunting observatories. “Those are the ones that worry us the most, because they can come out of nowhere,” said Bruck Syal.

One asteroid so tiny it may not seem very dangerous compared to the 6-mile-long colossus that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago with apocalyptic results. But a meteor that exploded over Siberia in 1908 was only about 200 feet across — and the explosion’s shock wave hit about 1.2 square kilometers of forest. “That’s the size of the entire Washington DC metro area,” said Bruck Syal.

Using high-fidelity simulations, scientists reported in a study published this month that a asteroid sneaky about 330 feet could be annihilated by a 1 megaton nuclear device, with 99.9% of its mass exploding out of Earth’s path, if the asteroid is attacked at least two months before impact.

Ideally, asteroids headed for our blue marble would be identified decades ahead of time. In that case, the hope is that an unmanned spacecraft can collide with them with enough momentum to push them out of Earth’s path. This strategy, known as deflection, will have its first test next year with the space mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) of the NASA.

But even an asteroid several years away from Earth may not be suitable for deflection. At this stage, it may be too late to sufficiently alter your trajectory with one push. And if any attempt at deflection proves too zealous, the asteroid could break into smaller but still chunky pieces, which could hit Earth at various points.

Using a nuclear explosion to destroy an interplanetary intruder “will always be the last resort,” said Patrick Michel, an asteroid expert at the Côte d’Azur Observatory who was not involved in the study. But if we’re short on time, it may be our only hope.

A team led by Patrick King, a physicist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, performed 3D simulations to see if a nuclear bomb could provide planetary salvation. As an aspiring Marco Inaros, a sci-fi series villain The Expanse who planned to bomb Earth from space, he launched virtual asteroids of 330 feet on our planet by five different orbital paths.

Powerful 1 megaton nuclear devices were sent to greet them.

The simulations showed that when the detonation took place two months or more before the projected impact date, it was enough to ensure that almost all of the asteroid fragments that survived the explosion strayed away from Earth. Any fragments that reach Earth would likely be small enough to burn in the atmosphere, said Bruck Syal, a co-author of the study.

This strategy is not foolproof. “If you miscalculate the energy needed to destroy it, you can make a lot of fragments,” Michel said — and some could be large enough to impact the Earth with considerable violence.

Nobody wants to wait until the last moment to see if a miraculous nuclear weapon can save the world. But one day humanity may have no choice: NASA estimates there are 17,000 near-Earth asteroids, 460 feet or more, yet to be found.

To reduce the chances of an ambush asteroid, scientists are being proactive. A future NASA space telescope aims to detect two-thirds of these miniature threats. Its hoped-for success will be a relief to planetary defense officers who, perhaps more than anyone else, do not want to miss a thing. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction of any kind without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.