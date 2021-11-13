How hunger experienced in utero and childhood harms the body for decades

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Man swooning from hunger in the Netherlands in the winter of 1944

Credit, Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo caption,

Man swooning from hunger in Holland in the winter of 1944; ‘hongerwinter’ left 20,000 dead in the country and long-term health consequences

A humanitarian tragedy lived under Nazism, in one of the countries currently with one of the best indicators of human development in the world, has since brought lessons to the world about the impacts of extreme hunger on babies who were not yet born.

It was the winter of 1944 in Holland, which at the time was partially occupied by Nazi Germany.

For months, German troops have blocked food supplies to large parts of Dutch territory, leaving 4.5 million people starving.

“People ate the dogs, cats and rats. It was just hopeless,” a survivor told the BBC in 2013. “The bakers didn’t have wheat, so they made watery loaves, which stuck in your mouth.”