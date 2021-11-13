‘How many malicious people have access to this information?’ says Atila Iamarino after having illegally altered data on ConnectSUS | São Paulo

after being victim of illegal alterations in data registered in ConnectSUS, microbiologist and scientific popularizer Atila Iamarino declared that his main concern is “knowing who else has access to my data and that of other people in the SUS system. How many malicious people have access to this information?”

This Tuesday night (9), Atila shared on his social networks a screenshot of his electronic proof of vaccination against Covid-19, stating that some of his data, such as name and nationality, would have been modified by curses.

2 of 7 Atila Iamarino claims that his data were changed on the Ministry of Health’s platform — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Atila Iamarino claims that his data were changed on the Ministry of Health’s platform — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

To g1, the microbiologist commented that he decided to check his immunization document after he learned of the situation faced by YouTubers Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan, at the end of October. It was then that he noticed the changes, but chose not to disclose the case at that time, following the instructions of his lawyer.

According to Cauê Batista, a lawyer specializing in data protection at Zilveti Advogados, the episodes involve the same type of disrespect to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). “These were illegal changes, made directly to the system, by a person who had access and should guarantee the security of the data,” he explained.

General Data Protection Law: what changes for citizens? See questions and answers

Failure to comply with the General Data Protection Law can lead to penalties from Aug/21

According to Ordinance No. 1434, published in the Official Gazette of the Union in May 2020, which establishes the adoption of the Connect SUS for the formation of a National Health Data Network (RNDS), it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health’s Informatics Department “promote the integration and interoperability of health information” of the network.

The Ordinance also establishes that access to RNDS information is subject to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data, which has as some of its foundations the respect for privacy, informative self-determination and the inviolability of intimacy, honor and image.

3 of 7 Atila’s Twitter post about illegal data alteration on ConnectSUS — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Atila’s Twitter post about illegal data alteration on ConnectSUS — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

wanted by g1, the Ministry of Health stated that the person responsible for the irregular modification of the data of Atila Iamarino has already been identified and it is a health operator, a person hired by the Municipal Health Department, not a MS server.

According to the ministry’s press office, operators are responsible for registering and modifying data relating to vaccination in the ConnectSUS system. The folder was unable to inform the number of people who have this type of access to the system, but said they are more than 37 thousand vaccination rooms in the country, which already makes it possible to scale the large number of operators.

MS also said that it is not possible to verify how many citizens had their data changed illegally and that only cases that are reported to the Health Dial 136.

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department reported that “the registration of vaccinated citizens is done in the state system VaciVida”. The folder claims to be unaware of “changes in the records of vaccinated people and, so far, has not been notified by the Ministry of Health about possible irregularities in the registration data”.

YouTubers Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan reported, at the end of October, that they also had their data illegally altered in the SUS system. While Neto had his death registered, presenters Castanhari and Nyvi had their names replaced by pejorative and sexist terms in electronic proof of vaccination against Covid-19, issued by the Connect SUS.

4 of 7 Youtubers Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan — Photo: Reproduction Youtubers Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan — Photo: Reproduction

At the time, the Ministry of Health sent a note to the g1 stating that the “undue changes” had been corrected and that the credentials used to make the changes had been canceled by the DataSUS Department of Informatics. The folder said it would take “appropriate measures to investigate and mitigate what happened”.

MS did not comment on the case of Felipe Neto. According to the youtuber communication team, the situation was being resolved administratively, without any involvement from the legal sector. The request for registration with the SUS to be reactivated had already been carried out and were waiting.

5 of 7 Presenter and youtuber Nyvi Estephan recalls an analogous episode suffered by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Presenter and youtuber Nyvi Estephan recalls an analogous episode suffered by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

In July, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), former candidate for governor of São Paulo and national coordinator of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), also claimed to have suffered an illegal alteration in the register of the Unified Health System.

6 of 7 Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) speaks from the balcony of his house after defeat in the election in São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) speaks from the balcony of his house after defeat in the election in São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

In the episode, Boulos reported to g1 that her parents’ names had been changed to “gross insults and curses.”

The case was confirmed by the Ministry of Health, which said that there had been “an alteration in the base of the National Health Card carried out by an accredited person to use the data registration system”. At the time, the folder claimed to have already requested the blocking of the credential of the person responsible for exchanging the data.

In the same month, federal deputy and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, claimed to have her registration with the SUS suspended after being classified as dead, in a data change carried out in March 2019, a case similar to that of Felipe Neto.

In addition to the false death, the name “Bolsonaro” appeared filled in in the “Social Name/Surname” field on the page that informed about the registration suspension.